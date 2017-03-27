Darren Randolph: Qualification race will go to the wire

On the road to Russia, where booby traps have to be dodged, a steady head like Darren Randolph admits Ireland have to be pleased with how they’ve negotiated the first half of the journey.

Serbia lead the Irish on goal difference but the leaders have to visit Dublin in September and the goalkeeper possesses a track record to be confident of repelling Dusan Tadic and his talented yet inconsistent group of attackers.

Friday’s shutout of Wales was the West Ham stopper’s third clean sheet from the opening five fixtures in World Cup Group D.

Since conceding twice in Belgrade on a night when the Republic battled back to claim a point from their opener, just one goal has swept by him and James McClean’s second-half brace rendered that Moldova equaliser meaningless.

Martin O’Neill doesn’t make any apologies for consolidating his team around a mean defence, hence his fury at Grzegorz Krychowiak being unmarked from a corner to give Poland the lead in the concluding qualifier of the last Euros in Warsaw.

“Don’t concede from a set-piece in this campaign and we’ll qualify”, were the words from wily Derryman.

Rarely did the Welsh unhinge Ireland despite the midfield dominance of Joe Allen and Aaron Ramsey, and it was one moment of brilliance from Gareth Bale five minutes from the end which threatened to settle the contest.

Although off-balance, the Real Madrid star ended his rampaging run by spearing a shot which flew past Randolph and shaved the upright.

“Did I have it covered?” says the Bray man, repeating the question posed before a smile widens his faces.

“No I didn’t. It’s one of those efforts you kind of dive and watch as it goes past. It was less than an inch away probably. Once it doesn’t go in, I don’t care.”

And nor should he or his team-mates, for Wales join Austria on the list of contenders requiring Ireland to badly slip up if they are to close the four-point gap.

“This was definitely a point gained,” asserted Randolph about holding Wales to a scoreless draw.

“It was a similar game to what I expected.

“I knew there wouldn’t be much in it considering it was between two strong teams in the group and everyone knows each other well.

“There was a lot at stake in terms of the group too. I didn’t think I’d be overly worked against Wales but knew I’d have one or two things to do during the night. Thankfully I kept a clean sheet, we got a point and so we move on.

“We’ve had three away games and still have Serbia and Austria to come here. Then we have to go back to Wales in the last game.

“There’s definitely more points to be taken off teams so I can see it coming down to the last set of fixtures. It was going to be that sort of group from the start — there was never going to be one team running away with the lead like in other groups.”

Next up for Ireland is the visit of Austria in June, a game the visitors will be without their talisman Marko Arnautovic for.

Martin O’Neill’s team, in contrast, should be strengthened by the return of several players, including set-piece specialist Robbie Brady, whose pinpoint deliveries were abundantly missed on Friday.

“We were missing quite a few players for the Wales game so they’ll all be back for Austria,” noted the 29-year-old.

“That will be good for us in what will be an important game. Obviously, Seamus (Coleman) won’t be there due to his injury but we’ll try put on a performance for him. We want to continue our form into the second half of the campaign.”