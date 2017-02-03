Home»Sport»Soccer

Darragh O’Donovan strikes late point to rescue Mary Immaculate College

Friday, February 03, 2017
Charlie Keegan

IT Carlow 0-18, Mary Immaculate 0-18: Darragh O’Donovan rescued a draw for Fitzgibbon Cup holders Mary Immaculate College with a well-struck point from play deep into injury time in a thrilling second round tie at the IT Carlow grounds last night.

D J Carey’s home side looked to have completed a commendable second-half fightback by coming from 0-14 to 0-6 down after 34 minutes to lead through a splendid point from sub Tommy Nolan as IT Carlow led 0-18 to 0-17 with time almost up.

But there was one last kick in Mary I and the leveller from Limerick’s O’Donovan provided an equitable outcome to a high quality game played in wet and windy conditions. The visitors looked in control when leading 0-13 to 0-6 at the break and when Carlow hit a succession of early second half wides they appeared to have blown their chances.

But some wonderful free-taking from Stephen ‘Picky’ Maher of Laois, who finished with 0-9, allied to a monster pointed free from Laois senior goalie, Enda Rowland, inspired Carey’s men.

There was a post-match debate over a disputed first-half pointed free from Darragh O’Donovan for Mary I, which the home support felt drifted wide of the post. While IT Carlow may feel aggrieved they could have made certain of victory but for an ugly tally of nine second-half wides playing with the strong wind.

Two big-name county players were prominent, Mary I’s centre back Ronan Maher of Tipperary and Colin Dunford of Waterford, who had a storming second-half for the hosts.

Scorers for IT Carlow:

S Maher 0-9, 0-7 frees, 0-1 65, C Dunford, C Dwyer, M Kavanagh 0-2 each, J Doyle, E Rowland (free), T Nolan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Mary Immaculate:

A Gillane 0-6, 0-5 frees, D O’Donovan, C Lynch 0-3 each, C Galvin, T Monaghan 0-2 each, C Twomey, D Sweeney 0-1 each.

IT Carlow:

E Rowland (Laois); D Palmer (Laois) K Hannafin (Kerry), R Brown (Waterford); R Moran (Kilkenny), D Healy (Meath), D O’Hanlon (Tipperary); J Doyle (Carlow), C Dunford (Waterford); C Dwyer (Laois), M Russell (Tipperary), M Kavanagh (Carlow); J Fagan (Waterford), S Maher (Laois), C Bolger (Kilkenny).

Sub:

T Nolan (Tipperary) for Russell (57).

Mary Immaculate:

C Barrett (Tipperary); D Sweeney (Tipperary), R English (Limerick), E Quirke (Clare); C Twomey (Cork), R Maher (Tipperary), A Flynn (Tipperary); C Galvin (Clare), S Cahill (Tipperary); A Gillane (Limerick), M O’Neill (Clare), D O’Donovan (Limerick); T Monaghan (Galway), C Lynch (0-3), T Grimes (Limerick).

Subs:

T Gallagher (Tipperary) for Monaghan (46); L Meade (Cork) for Cahill (48); T O’Mahony (Cork) for Grimes (55).

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS hurling, sport, gaa, mary immaculate college, it carlow

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

UCC weather the UCD storm

Cork IT wrap it up quickly against DCU

Derek Brennan happy DIT remain in the hunt

Neighbouring clubs help Ballyea with training pitch woes


Breaking Stories

Check out the trailer for the new George Best biopic

Swansea tried to sign Frank Lampard before he announced his retirement

Frank Lampard retires: Seven things you might not know about the Premier League legend

Irish UFC fighter retired over disability fears raised by brain scan

Lifestyle

Lust, sex and the middle-aged woman

Imbolc: The rise of Brigit for the 21st century

Escape the time trap: 10 top ways to get things done

Helen Flanagan's return: Rosie Webster is back on Coronation Street

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 