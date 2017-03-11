Home»Sport»Soccer

Dan Shanahan says pressure on home teams

Saturday, March 11, 2017
Tomás McCarthy

After recording wins on the road against Kilkenny and Dublin, Waterford selector Dan Shanahan claims the balance of power is with visiting teams in the top flight of the Allianz League.

Dan Shanahan: Taken aback at crowds following Waterford.

Across the nine Division 1A matches so far, there’s been five away successes.

“There’s probably less pressure on you when you go away from home,” he observes. “The bigger pressure for us will be our home game on Sunday because people will be expecting us to beat Cork. I saw Cork against Kilkenny and (though they lost) they’ve serious firepower.

“If we win the game, we’re qualified for a quarter-final. Our goal was to stay up but win on Sunday and we’ll get another big game into our lads ahead of the championship.”

Shanahan was taken aback by the 7,344 in attendance for the Tipperary game last month and expects another bumper gate tomorrow.

“The last time I saw such a crowd was for Ken McGrath’s night (All Star challenge fundraiser in 20014).

“To have that crowd below in Walsh Park against Tipperary was unbelievable and the only thing missing that day was the result. I couldn’t get over it. I think that we’re after getting people back out supporting us and that’s very important.”

The Déise trailed by five after 20 minutes in Croke Park last Saturday but bounced back after the break.

“We didn’t go cracked or anything like that at half-time. We just kept our heads. We knew we didn’t play well in the first half.

“All of our lads really upped it, they knew they had to. It was nice to get a win in Croke Park.

“In the second half, some of our key players really came into it and we got the result that we deserved.”

The return of Michael Walsh to the starting line-up was a massive plus in Shanahan’s view. The three-time All Star had a part in four points from play and won two scoreable frees for Pauric Mahony to convert.

“To his credit, he could have played the Tipperary game but we made the decision, as a management, that he was sick. He wanted to play. I watched the game again and the amount of ball he gets on is unbelievable.”

