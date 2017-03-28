Damien Cahalane: Tipp scalp will boost youngsters

Damien Cahalane says Sunday’s win over Tipperary in the final round of the NHL Division 1A will “be good for the younger players” on the Cork panel going forward.

The Leesiders pipped Tipperary in injury-time thanks to a 15th point by man of the match Patrick Horgan, and full-back Cahalane said the game was “getting closer and closer to championship pitch” — good preparation for the sides’ meeting in the Munster SHC quarter-final come May.

“It was, there was a nice crowd there, the pitch was good, it was getting closer and closer to championship pitch all the time — that’ll be good for the younger players in particular.

“They’ve integrated very well into the panel, there are certainly no cliques or anything, everybody mixes in together, which is a good indicator of the characters involved.

“But, having said that, they weren’t shy at all when they came in first day, that was a huge positive as well.”

The win was Cork’s second in a row, having beaten Waterford in the previous league outing, which means Cahalane and his teammates have built some momentum already.

“It’s a lot better compared to what happened last year — at this point last season we hadn’t won a game in the league. It makes a difference now at this stage to have points on the board, it’s nice to be back and winning a few games — probably as much for supporters as the players.

“We’re enjoying our hurling at the moment, that’s the same for everyone in the dressing room, so we’ll try to keep it going.”

Last year Cork had to wait until the league proper was finished before that first victory came, in a relegation play-off win over Galway in Salthill. The mindset for a quarter-final is very different.

“Going into that relegation game last year was very tense,” says Cahalane.

“It’s obviously the kind of game that you don’t want to lose rather than feeling you have to win.

“But there are a lot of other positives this year, it’s not just the fact that we’re going to a quarter-final and not a relegation game.

“The younger players who’ve come onto the team, they’re pushing us all the time, so that’s good as well. All we’re looking for every day is a performance.”

Limerick come to Páirc Uí Rinn next weekend for that league quarter-final: Cork have already faced the Shannonsiders twice this year, winning one game by seven goals and the next — the league final — by a point thanks to a last-minute Alan Cadogan goal.

“We’ve played them in the Munster League a couple of times, so we’re fairly accustomed to each other at this stage. They’re a tough team, they play good hurling, and obviously they’ve done well enough in Division 1B if they’ve qualified for the quarter-finals.

“Look, as I’ve said, we’ll be going out to produce a performance again — that’s what we’ve been thinking all year and that’ll stay the same. Produce the performance and the result will take care of itself then.”