Daithí Burke marshalls Galway team-mate Joe Canning

Monday, June 05, 2017
Declan Rooney

Double All Star Daithí Burke came out on top in his battle with Galway colleague Joe Canning as his Turloughmore side inflicted a first defeat of the SHC on Portumna.

Joe Canning

Second-half goals from Ronan Badger (penalty) and Matthew Keating helped the James Horan-managed Turloughmore into top spot in Group 2, but Burke’s marking job on Canning was key, and his late point helped Turlough to the 2-17 to 0-18 win.

Fourteen pointed frees from Niall Morrissey proved decisive for Sarsfields as they earned their second win, 0-17 to 0-15 over Padraig Pearses, while goals from Jack Commins and Richie Cummins saw Gort to a 2-18 to 0-14 win over champions St Thomas, and into a three-way tie at the top with Turlough and Sarsfields.

In Group 1, goals from Fergal Healy and Shane Dolan either side of half-time helped 2015 finalists Craughwell to a 2-12 to 0-14 win over Liam Mellows. 

A point ahead at the break, Dolan’s goal a minute after the restart put Craughwell in the driving seat.

Ronan Garvey’s goal two minutes from time pushed Cappataggle to the top of Group 1 after they claimed a 1-18 to 0-16 victory over winless Loughrea. Two minutes earlier, Emmet Maloney had a goal disallowed for Loughrea, which proved crucial as Cappy finished strongly and retained their unbeaten record.

Kevin McHugo’s 14th-minute goal was the key score in Tommy Larkins’ 1-19 to 0-13 win over Mullagh, but after Cathal Kennedy’s sending-off in first-half injury-time, an ugly brawl resulted, which spoiled the tie.

Record winners Castlegar are in poll position to claim one of the quarter-final positions available from the Senior B championship after their 2-16 to 1-17 win over Beagh, while Kilnadeema/Leitrim also maintained their 100% record with a 1-24 to 2-10 win over Athenry.

