Daithí Burke marshalls Galway team-mate Joe Canning

Double All Star Daithí Burke came out on top in his battle with Galway colleague Joe Canning as his Turloughmore side inflicted a first defeat of the SHC on Portumna.

Second-half goals from Ronan Badger (penalty) and Matthew Keating helped the James Horan-managed Turloughmore into top spot in Group 2, but Burke’s marking job on Canning was key, and his late point helped Turlough to the 2-17 to 0-18 win.

Fourteen pointed frees from Niall Morrissey proved decisive for Sarsfields as they earned their second win, 0-17 to 0-15 over Padraig Pearses, while goals from Jack Commins and Richie Cummins saw Gort to a 2-18 to 0-14 win over champions St Thomas, and into a three-way tie at the top with Turlough and Sarsfields.

In Group 1, goals from Fergal Healy and Shane Dolan either side of half-time helped 2015 finalists Craughwell to a 2-12 to 0-14 win over Liam Mellows.

A point ahead at the break, Dolan’s goal a minute after the restart put Craughwell in the driving seat.

Ronan Garvey’s goal two minutes from time pushed Cappataggle to the top of Group 1 after they claimed a 1-18 to 0-16 victory over winless Loughrea. Two minutes earlier, Emmet Maloney had a goal disallowed for Loughrea, which proved crucial as Cappy finished strongly and retained their unbeaten record.

Kevin McHugo’s 14th-minute goal was the key score in Tommy Larkins’ 1-19 to 0-13 win over Mullagh, but after Cathal Kennedy’s sending-off in first-half injury-time, an ugly brawl resulted, which spoiled the tie.

Record winners Castlegar are in poll position to claim one of the quarter-final positions available from the Senior B championship after their 2-16 to 1-17 win over Beagh, while Kilnadeema/Leitrim also maintained their 100% record with a 1-24 to 2-10 win over Athenry.