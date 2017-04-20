Daban stakes claim for Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes

Daban enhanced trainer John Gosden’s enviable battalion of Classic contenders as she finished with a flourish to

With the likes of Cracksman, Dabyah and Shutter Speed still to reappear, the Newmarket handler looks to have another live prospect for next month’s Qipco 1000 Guineas after the daughter of Acclamation made a winning return to action in the Group Three contest.

Although keen through the early stages of the seven-furlong prize, Frankie Dettori soon had the 12-1 shot tucked in behind Kilmah close to the rear of the field which was taken along through the early stages by Poet’s Vanity and Roly Poly.

As the latter dropped away, Poet’s Vanity was left facing challenges on either side from Unforgetable Filly and Sea Of Grace entering the final quarter of a mile at a point when Dettori angled the Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah-owned Daban out in preparation for a late effort.

Despite still having plenty to do at the furlong pole, Daban picked up well close to the stands side rail before forging past her rivals to claim victory by three-quarters of a length, giving connections back-to-back successes having won with Nathra last year.

The winner was cut across the board for the 1000 Guineas, with Ladbrokes and William Hill trimming her from 40-1 and 33-1 respectively into 14-1 for the Classic.

Gosden said: “I was expecting a good show from her. She’s a sweet, lovely filly and is very relaxed at home.

“She does have that cruising speed and ability to quicken which is what a good thoroughbred has. I asked Frankie whether she would stay the mile and he felt she would.

“She had a little argument with Frankie in the first furlong, but she stumbled and picked up and wanted to go a bit. There is no reason a filly like this won’t improve mentally as well as physically - she is the type of filly that could well be in the frame. I wouldn’t start banging any more than that.

“The owner has another filly, Dabyah, running in the Fred Darling so we want to see how they go. Dabyah has been to France and maybe this filly can come here and Dabyah can go to France.”

Runner-up Unforgetable Filly looks set to take her chance in the 1000 Guineas with trainer Hugo Palmer keen to step her up to a mile.

He said: “She has run a lovely race. I am delighted she has reversed the form with the Oh So Sharp winner from last year (Poet’s Vanity). I just felt she got a tiny bit tired going to the line.

“You probably noticed in the paddock she was by far the furthest backward in her coat. She is still quite wintry and that will bring her on a lot.

“I hope we will see a different filly in two and a half weeks time. She is live each-way chance for the Guineas. Michael Hills and James Doyle think she will get the mile.”

Andrew Balding believes third-placed Poet’s Vanity can take another step forward and turn the tables on the first two on her next start.

He said: “I am delighted with that run. Obviously she will need to find improvement to turn the tables with the first two, but hopefully we can do that as she will strip fitter for the run.

“With her high cruising speed, we tried making the most of her stride today but tactically she is pretty versatile. As long as she is fine, she will be back here for the Guineas.”

The biggest disappointments of the race proved to be the Aidan O’Brien-trained pair of Roly Poly and Brave Anna, winner of last year’s Cheveley Park, who finished seventh and 10th respectively.

Kevin Buckley, Coolmore’s UK representative, said: “Roly Poly finished off her race all right. I think both fillies will improve for the run. We can’t be too disappointed.”