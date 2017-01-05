Cyril Farrell backs Tipperary to follow up on 2016 success

Triple All-Ireland winning manager Cyril Farrell believes Tipperary are about to bridge a 52-year and put Liam MacCarthy successes back to back.

Farrell, who guided the Tribesmen to three All-Ireland titles in the 80s, reckons Michael Ryan’s men have the momentum to push on and retain the title for the first time since 1965.

Indeed, outside of Kilkenny, only Cork in 2004-05 have managed to win successive All-Ireland titles since Farrell guided Galway to victory in 1987 and ’88, having ended their famine seven years earlier.

Farrell believes his native Galway will be strong contenders in what he predicts will be the most open championship in years, but he fancies the champions to hold on to their crown.

“In my heart I would go for Galway but if you were really betting I would say Tipp are in a strong position.

“In 2010, when they won, they had Michael Cahill, Brendan Maher, Pádraic Maher, Bonner Maher, Seamus Callanan, they were all young. Now they are there again. It took them six years to win it again.”

Current manager Ryan, himself an All-Ireland winner in his debut season as a player in 1991, was a selector with Liam Sheedy in 2010 when Tipperary were victorious and Farrell says the experience of such successes will ensure the Premier County is more grounded in the defence of their crown.

“I think they will keep the younger lads grounded and they are in a good position. They will have learned a lot from that win in 2010 and how they didn’t back it up. That experience will stand to them this time round.

“But they know they won’t have it easy. If we met them in morning, whatever it is about Galway and Tipp, Tipp would bring the best in Galway and there would be nothing in it,” he said.

Farrell said that Kilkenny can never be discounted and will come back even stronger after losing their crown, but he is also expecting that Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford, Waterford, Limerick and Clare will mount strong bids.

“Clare, you look at Ballyea coming this year, they have the likes of Jack Browne, Flanagan, the young O’Connell lad at full-back, Tony Kelly, Gary Brennan, young Deacy playing very, very well. Some of them are new kids on the block.

“Clare will become reinvigorated, they are playing Limerick in the first round. Limerick have a very good management team and I think they will go with a younger set-up but Clare would be expected to win.

“Waterford have a lovely team, if you were judging on last year you would probably say, I know Kilkenny were in the final, but to me Waterford are the number two team in the country.

“It should be a great year, teams will be looking to sort things out during the league but it’s all about the championship and it should be a great one when you consider all the counties that have real potential.

“But if I was throwing a few quid on a team at this stage of the year, I’d have to go for Tipp.

“They are the team to beat,” added Farrell.