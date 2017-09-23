Home»Sport»Soccer

DARA O'CINNEIDE: Cynicism takes firm hold as players cross the line to get over the line

Saturday, September 23, 2017

Much of the discourse around last Sunday’s final has left me cold, writes Dara Ó Cinnéide.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS football, gaa, dublin, mayo

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

‘I’d rather the agonies and ecstasies of Mayo fandom than nothing at all’

Can Dublin do four-in-a-row? The 2018 numbers come up blue again

Tomás Quinn on the moment Jim Gavin had to decide: stick or twist

Con O’Callaghan: I couldn’t watch Dean Rock’s winning free


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Michael Conlan needs just two rounds to dispatch Kenny Guzman

Lifestyle

House cleaning for dummies

Getting clean and lean: James Duigan on the simplicity of changing your food habits

Ask Audrey: You’re 9 on the Crazy Scale, where 1 is sane and 10 is flying with Ryanair

Get out and enjoy: What's on offer for Culture Night?

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

    • 3
    • 11
    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 35
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 