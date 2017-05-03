Curraheen Park fundraiser for redevelopment of one of Mallow’s most beloved nursing homes

A Night at the Dogs at Curraheen Park on Saturday, May 20th is just one of the major fundraising efforts to help towards the costs of the €18.5 million redevelopment of one of Mallow’s most beloved nursing homes, Nazareth House in Dromahane.

Phot credit: The main sponsors with staff and members of the Nazareth House team as well as Bweenalaught Lad at the launch of the Nazareth House Fundraising Night at the Dogs. The fundraiser shall take place at Curraheen Park on May 20. Picture: Sean Jefferies

Nazareth House are undertaking their biggest ever investment in Mallow, securing the future of Nazareth House. The new development is well under way and will consist of a new two-story extension with 120 brand, new single en-suite bedrooms and ancillary facilities linked to the original Newberry House and existing Church.

Nazareth House first and foremost is home, it has always been and still is first choice of many people whose care needs cannot now be fulfilled in their own homes.

The new development will mean having a lovely comfortable home, where people can live life as they choose in their own community.

The development is being funded through bank loans and fundraising activities. Making the decision to move forward with the extension plans was a massive leap of faith by Nazareth House but a leap that could not have been contemplated without the support of the local community. The organising committee are confident that when complete, the work will allow Nazareth House to continue to serve our community for generations to come.

“We are thrilled and very grateful to have secured a major sponsor for the event as well as 11 major sponsors for each of the races on the card on the night, as well as those taking out ads, sponsoring a dog & raffle prizes on the night” says Marie O’Malley, General Manager/Director of Nursing. It’s sure to be a terrific night out as well as helping to raise funds for what we think is an extremely deserving cause”, says Marie.

Tickets for the “Night at the Dogs” are on sale from Nazareth House – contact Helen on 087 2415896 for tickets.