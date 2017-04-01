Cullen keeps his focus on Wasps

Stuart Lancaster seems to be angling towards an extended stay with Leinster but Leo Cullen was reluctant yesterday to engage in contract talk ahead of the province’s eagerly-awaited Champions Cup quarter-final tie with Wasps in Dublin.

“I don’t think today is the day for that,” said Cullen on the back of reports his full coaching staff has signed for another two years. Everyone is just focused on what is a quarter-final in the Aviva, so we’ll have plenty of time for discussions about coaches and whatever else in good time.”

You can understand his singular focus for now. Scoot back 12 months and Cullen was sat on his sofa consumed with envy. Isa Nacewa was so annoyed about the fact the four Champions Cup quarter-finals were taking place without Leinster he couldn’t bring himself to watch. You sense a doozy of an understatement, then, when both say they are looking forward to this day.

Losing twice to Wasps on an aggregate score of 84-16 last season won’t hinder motivation either and, though Wasps look a more accomplished side now, Leinster have made by far the larger strides. Add in home comforts here and this is exceptionally difficult to call.

What’s almost certain is the hosts will ape the blueprint adopted by Ireland against England last month: keep it tight, dominate possession, test the visiting back three in the air and do everything possible to slow down their ball at the breakdown.

The selection of Dan Leavy - whose 23 turnovers in the Guinness PRO12 this season is the league’s joint highest with James Davies of the Scarlets - ahead of Josh van der Flier would lend weight to that argument, even if Cullen was keeping it vague.

“We will try and stop them in a number of ways and the breakdown is one of the opportunities you get in the game. Josh (van der Flier) will bring us great energy off the bench as well so you’re all the while trying to get a balance and assess what’s taken place the last couple of months.” Jonathan Sexton came in for lots of close attention when England came to town and Joe Launchbury returns to Dublin with his club this time having spoken of the need to target the 10 with “legal pressure”. The England lock also referred to those difficulties at the breakdown.

Two excellent sides, so many individual stars, dynamic packs, multiple game breakers, a smidgin of recent history and high stakes.

Leinster by a nose.

See page 8