Ballyea’s main problem yesterday was their big names were too busy with a direct opponent, writes Anthony Daly.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Related Articles
Cracking Dr Crokes take final step
Oisin McConville: Not pretty, but Dr Crokes just needed to get over the line
A look back at the sights and sounds from the St Patrick’s Day parades
Cuala storm to finish line with power and pace
More in this Section
Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins don’t operate under the seduction of safety
Costly carnage as Santa returns for bookies
Day One of battle cautiously negotiated and a little ahead
When Kilkenny are in defiant mood, there’s bound to be fireworks
Breaking Stories
Michael Conlan victorious in Madison Square Garden
Lifestyle
Feng shui will improve the sense of flow and energy in your home
Plants that work well together two-by-two and row-by-row
'We have the resources to eliminate extreme poverty this year'
Celebrating all things Irish goes global on St Patrick's Day
More From The Irish Examiner