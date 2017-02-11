Crunching the numbers on Dublin's 30-match unbeaten run

It started against Tyrone in March 2015 but will it end with Tyrone this evening? Here are the stats extrapolated from Dublin’s 30-game unbeaten run...

1. Dublin have scored a total of 42-480 and conceded 17-337, a score difference of 25-143.

2. They have been held goalless on seven occasions. They’ve kept their opposition goalless 18 times.

3. Dublin’s average winning margin is just over seven points. Four of their victories have come by way of a single point just as four of them have been 11-point wins.

4. Eleven of the 27 wins have been double-digit ones, six of them in the Leinster SFC and five in the Allianz League.

5. Stephen Cluxton has played in 27 of the 30 games. He has scored one point, a free against Kerry in the 2015 All-Ireland final.

6. That has had plenty to do with Dean Rock taking over 45 and long-range free duties from the captain. Rock has contributed 5-170, almost 31% of Dublin’s total. Deadballs – frees and 45s – count for 131 of his points tally.

7. Rock has also appeared in all 30 of Dublin’s games, starting 28 of them. The two substitute appearances came in league games against Cork and Donegal last year.

8. On all but one occasion has Jim Gavin used all six substitutes – last year’s All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry. Cormac Costello was black carded but there was not enough time remaining to replace him.

9. Dublin’s bench has contributed 4-48, almost 10% of total scores.

10. Conor McManus (0-12, 2016 league) and Cillian O’Connor (1-9, ’16 drawn All-Ireland semi-final) are the joint top individual scorers in one game against Dublin.

11. All three of Dublin’s draws came in Croke Park. Their 100% winning record outside GAA HQ extends to seven games.

12. Dublin’s win rate of 90% in this period compares to 75% previously (February 2013 to March 1 2015) under Gavin.

13. Gavin’s combined league and championship record reads: Played 62 Won 51 Drawn 5 Lost 6. The only SFC defeat was at the hands of Donegal in 2014.

14. Dublin’s opponents have scored 132 points from frees against them, an average of 4.4 points per game. It represents a third of their total score concession.

15. Gavin has made six half-time substitutes over the 30 games.

16. With 2-31, Mayo’s O’Connor has scored the most against Dublin. He has done so in the four championship meetings not having played in the counties’ two league meetings.

17. Since making his senior debut start in the 2015 Division 1 round game against Monaghan, Brian Fenton has yet to lose a league or championship game. In all, his unbeaten record is a whopping 25 matches.

18. Seán Currie lined out in goal the last time they were beaten, against Kerry in Killarney in 2015. He has not played for Dublin since.

19. Partly due to injury, Eoghan O’Gara has not started a single game in this period but has come on as a substitute on eight occasions.

20. Diarmuid Connolly has bagged six goals from penalties. Dublin have conceded three goals from the spot.

21. Connolly scored Dublin’s last goal, incidentally from a penalty last October, but Dublin have not managed to find the net from open play in over four matches going back to Paul Mannion’s late strike against Donegal in last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final.

22. Illustrating the weakness of Leinster, the provincial breakdown of Dublin’s opponents reads: Ulster (11), Connacht (7), Leinster (6) and Munster (6). All of the eight games against Leinster rivals have come in the provincial championship.

23. Not surprisingly, Dublin are most familiar with Mayo (six games) followed by Kerry (four) and Donegal and Monaghan (three).

24. Of the 15 that started game against Tyrone that started this streak, Eoin Culligan, Rory O’Carroll and Tomás Brady are no longer part of the panel.

25. Of the team that took to the field in Cavan last weekend, only Niall Scully wasn’t a member of the panel against Tyrone in March 2015. Used substitutes Colm Basquel and Conor McHugh weren’t part of it either.

26. Those who started both games are: Cluxton, McMahon, Jack McCaffrey, Ciarán Kilkenny, McManamon and Rock.

27. Kevin McManamon has started 21 of the 30 games and been substituted on 13 occasions. He has come off the bench five times. Of his 3-26 total, 2-2 has been scored as a replacement, 1-1 in each of the 2015 semi-final games against Mayo.

28. With 10 goals, Connolly is Dublin’s best goal-getter followed by Bernard Brogan with nine.

29. Jonny Cooper’s suspension last Sunday broke a run of nine consecutive starts. McMahon’s similar one-game ban in last year’s league opener also ended a stretch of nine straight starts.

30. Dublin have been ahead at half-time in 24 games, level in three and trailing in three.