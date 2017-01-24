CPA tells Paraic Duffy to ‘park’ reforms

The newly-formed Club Players Association has made its first significant stand by calling on GAA Director General Paraic Duffy to “park” his proposals for Championship reform.

The CPA stopped short of demanding that Duffy remove his proposal from next month’s Annual Congress agenda, or of setting out exactly what will happen if he declines, though a strongly worded statement made their situation clear.

The CPA was officially launched earlier this month with their stated aim of fixing the fixture crisis that they claim is “the single biggest issue concerning GAA players”.

CPA secretary Declan Brennan said at the time it was his personal opinion that the All-Ireland finals should be brought forward to the ‘August Bank Holiday weekend at least’ to free up time for club activity.

Duffy’s proposal, however, contains a new look group stage to kick-start the knock-out phase of the All-Ireland series and, according to the CPA, is at odds with the requirements of club players.

If the Duffy recommendations are passed, then the CPA has suggested that “there will be no realistic possibility to change until the 2019 season at the earliest”.

CPA chairman Michael Briody claimed in a statement that “by then it could be too late. This needs to be sorted now”.

The bold and public move has placed Duffy in a difficult situation and appears to be timed to coincide with his appearance before the media at Croke Park this morning at the publication of his annual report.

“We are calling on Paraic Duffy to park his proposals pending proper consultation,” said Briody in a statement. “We have had a very positive response since our official launch. Over 15,000 club players have registered so far. Their expectation is that the GAA will step up to the plate and address the fixtures issues for all players.”

He added: “We have had several informal discussions with the Director General, Paraic Duffy, at which we have exchanged views.

“We appreciate greatly Paraic taking time to meet us and recognise the legitimacy of the CPA. We have written to him to formally notify him, on behalf of club players, of three matters that need immediate attention.”

The first of those matters relates to formal recognition of the CPA. As things stand, the body has no official standing though those 15,000 club players have signed up while support has been publicly expressed by various commentators in counties across all four provinces.

“We are calling upon and appealing to county boards to vote to officially recognise the CPA at the forthcoming Congress,” read the statement.

The second matter outlined by the CPA is headed ‘Fixtures Proposal’. This explains why they cannot go along with Duffy’s proposal for Championship overhaul.

According to the CPA, Duffy does not “fully take on board the need for an agreed fixtures programme for club players”. His proposal is apparently “detrimental towards hurling” as it would create an “unwelcome imbalance in the association” while the Duffy proposals “pre-date the establishment of the Club Players Association”.

The third and final issue for the CPA is that a “Fixtures Think Tank” should be established “to meet, take on board and consult fixtures experts in the GAA and, if necessary, take evidence from other sports”.

Their remit will be to report back within a fixed time-frame with a programme and principles that “create uniformity and help county boards who are unfairly often in the firing line. Their findings will outline the way forward to make our association fit for purpose and serve the GAA for the next stage of its evolution and the challenges we all face.”

The CPA was notably short on specifics at their launch, which took place at the Ballyboden St Enda’s club, in Dublin earlier this month.

It was subsequently explained by committee members in media interviews that they have concrete ideas but are wary of putting them into the public domain before being properly recognised as the voice of club players.

The CPA statement concluded: “We must remember the articles of our association when first established by Cusack, Davin, and the founding fathers: Davin spoke first about the plan to start a new organisation for sport.

“He described how many Irish games were losing popularity and dying out in some cases in the countryside and appealed for a revival.

“‘The Gaelic Athletic Association for the Preservation and Cultivation of National Pastimes’ was chosen as the official name but it soon became known familiarly by the shortened title of the GAA.

“It is time again to preserve and cultivate our games for all our members.”