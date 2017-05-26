Home»Sport»Soccer

BRENDAN O'BRIEN: Counties like Carlow deserve home comforts

Friday, May 26, 2017

It’s Carlow - the town, the county and its people - who will suffer because of the Leinster Council’s scattergun approach, writes Brendan O’Brien.

Carlow supporters Ava and Sean O'Brien stepping it out ahead of the match between Carlow and Wexford at Netwatch Cullen Park.
Carlow supporters Ava and Sean O'Brien stepping it out ahead of the match between Carlow and Wexford at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS football, gaa, dublin, carlow

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Breaking Stories

Oscar De La Hoya: Boxing might not recover from Mayweather-McGregor 'farce'

Jurgen Klopp is having a lovely time in Australia if this Liverpool video is anything to go by

Still got it: Ireland boss Martin O’Neill shows off his skills in Dublin

Ireland star Annalise Murphy returns silver medal as athletes complain of rusting

Lifestyle

My life in colour - Anne Madden on artistic success and a life in France and Ireland

Ask Audrey - 'There is no such thing as a Kerry man with only small amounts of perspiration'

DNA testing to determine your family history can provide some surprising results

Stay protected this summer with the latest sunscreens

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

    • 6
    • 16
    • 21
    • 22
    • 30
    • 45
    • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 