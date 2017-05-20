Cork will believe they can give Tipperary a fair rattle, writes Anthony Daly.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Related Articles
EIMEAR RYAN: Tipperary don’t need to be the new Kilkenny
No fear of Cork ambush as Tipperary wide wake after league slumber
Here they go again, but can Mayo finally conquer?
JOHN DIVILLY: Chance for Carlow to show right stuff
More in this Section
May Day has passed and D-Day is looming
Breaking Stories
Roma see off Chievo to keep pressure on leaders Juventus
Pat Lam 'proud' of Connacht effort despite defeat to Northampton
This MotoGP crash is the scariest thing you'll see today
No fairy tale ending for Pat Lam as brave Connacht lose at Northampton
Lifestyle
Outdoor cooking appliance for every budget this summer
Garden of earthly delights
Top 8 pesto sauces tested
Early arrival: The medical developments giving life to premature babies
More From The Irish Examiner