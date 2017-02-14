Cork welterweight Noel Murphy in title bout in February

Cork welterweight Noel Murphy will fight for his first title in the professional ranks at the National Stadium on Saturday, February 25, the Boxing Union of Ireland (BUI) confirmed.

The unbeaten Macroom southpaw, who has won eight times boxing out of New York, meets Avelino Vazquez with the BUI Celtic belt on the line. Vazquez hails from Galicia in Spain.

“The BUI have sanctioned the bout involving Noel Murphy for the BUI Welterweight Celtic title. The opponent is from Galicia which qualifies as part of the Celtic diaspora,” said Mel Christle, BUI president.

Meanwhile Rio Olympian David Oliver Joyce looks poised to turn professional after what he described as a long stint with the Irish Elite team. Joyce is in talks with a US promoter and the deal may be wrapped up before the end of the month.

“It could be the next move. I’m hoping in the next couple of weeks. There’s nothing on the table yet, we’re going back and forth (in talks),” said the St Michael’s Athy BC lightweight.

“I’ve done a long stint with the Irish team. I’ve been on the Irish team since I was 17. Sometimes you have got to move on.”

Joyce, a three-time EU Elite champion, did not enter the National Elite Championships, which conclude with finals night next Friday. He would have been aiming for his seventh title.