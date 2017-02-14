Home»Sport»Soccer

Cork welterweight Noel Murphy in title bout in February

Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Bernard O’Neill

Cork welterweight Noel Murphy will fight for his first title in the professional ranks at the National Stadium on Saturday, February 25, the Boxing Union of Ireland (BUI) confirmed.

The unbeaten Macroom southpaw, who has won eight times boxing out of New York, meets Avelino Vazquez with the BUI Celtic belt on the line. Vazquez hails from Galicia in Spain.

“The BUI have sanctioned the bout involving Noel Murphy for the BUI Welterweight Celtic title. The opponent is from Galicia which qualifies as part of the Celtic diaspora,” said Mel Christle, BUI president.

Meanwhile Rio Olympian David Oliver Joyce looks poised to turn professional after what he described as a long stint with the Irish Elite team. Joyce is in talks with a US promoter and the deal may be wrapped up before the end of the month.

“It could be the next move. I’m hoping in the next couple of weeks. There’s nothing on the table yet, we’re going back and forth (in talks),” said the St Michael’s Athy BC lightweight.

“I’ve done a long stint with the Irish team. I’ve been on the Irish team since I was 17. Sometimes you have got to move on.”

Joyce, a three-time EU Elite champion, did not enter the National Elite Championships, which conclude with finals night next Friday. He would have been aiming for his seventh title.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, boxing

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Hockey: 15-year wait over for Quins

Basketball: Celtics avenge cup loss to Glanmire

Motorsport: Breen and Martin take fifth at Rally Sweden

Sarah Keane’s appointment just the first step for OCI


Breaking Stories

Pep Guardiola seems to be more optimistic about catching Chelsea than last month

Jack Wilshere had to go off injured, so here are some sympathetic tweets to make him feel better

Anthony Martial's next goal will prove pretty costly for Manchester United

Sergio Aguero replaces injured Gabriel Jesus to score winning goal for City

Lifestyle

Making Cents: Cash is king when it comes to giving a wedding present

Having a fab time with digital dating in my forties

New exhibition addresses the blurring of the lines between humanity and the digital world

Toughest place to be? Nursing on the frontline

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, February 11, 2017

    • 2
    • 16
    • 19
    • 26
    • 28
    • 29
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 