Home»Sport»Soccer

Cork Week planned for July 2018

Thursday, September 21, 2017
David Branigan

The Royal Cork Yacht Club has confirmed a number of changes to the biennial Volvo Cork Week, to be held again next July.

The volunteer-led event management team has opted for a more bespoke event rather than a ‘one fits all’ approach: individual crews can now select the type of regatta they wish to take part in, including the number of days, type of racing and level of competition. A basic, entry-level regatta over two days appealing to local crews will start the week with more and more events within an event as the week progresses.

Offshore racing sailors will have more courses including a Fastnet Race, the Beaufort Cup for military and service teams again following its successful debut last year and the overall trophy for the week will be the Volvo Trophy sailed over four days.

This week the International Dragon class confirmed it will hold a championship level event in Crosshaven next year as part of Volvo Cork Week and the Irish Examiner understands that a further three one-design classes are in discussions with the RCYC about holding championships during the week.

The move towards including more varied racing follows a pattern seen at other venues around the coast. It is likely that Cork Week will form the South Coast championship while Dun Laoghaire Week in 2019 will be the Easterns.

The changes are likely to swell numbers, probably close to 200 boats, though Cork Week established its reputation two decades ago with fleets of up to 600 boats.

“Those days are gone, I don’t see a return to having 600 boats afloat every day,” said Kieran O’Connell, Volvo Cork Week chairman.

The RCYC has opted to shift their previously published dates to avoid clashing with Wicklow Sailing Club’s biennial Volvo Round Ireland Race and the Round the Island Race in Cowes. Volvo Cork Week 2018 will instead run from July 16 to 21, 2018.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sailing, sport

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ireland rowing for glory in Sunshine State

Carl Frampton hopes to make a stab of it with Mack The Knife

Irish show jumpers going for glory under a New York sky

O’Sullivan and Fitzpatrick advance to Gretta Cormican Cup final


Breaking Stories

Everyone’s going wild for this incredibly naughty Dries Mertens goal

Chelsea set for Everton clash as draw made for League Cup fourth round

League Cup wrap: All too easy for Chelsea, Man Utd and Everton

'Raging Bull' boxer Jake LaMotta dies aged 95

Lifestyle

A question of taste: Joe O’Leary

When art and nature collide

Writing between the lines: Ron Hutchinson's new RTÉ series is one of his easier roles

The myths and facts of ... dementia

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

    • 3
    • 11
    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 35
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 