Cork skipper to miss Waterford clash

Doireann O’Sullivan has been ruled out of Cork’s Munster SFC against Waterford on Sunday (Fraher Field, 3pm).

The interim captain underwent keyhole surgery on her knee last month and will be out of action for up to six weeks.

O’Sullivan, who lifted the Division 1 National League trophy at the start of September, was a doubt ahead of that showdown against Donegal, however having taken over the captaincy in the absence of her sister Ciara who is presently travelling, and with Brid Stack also ruled out on the day, O’Sullivan opted to play battling through the pain.

Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald praised O’Sullivan in the aftermath, stating that: “Doireann probably shouldn’t have even played, but she did, and it just goes to show her quality and how much she gives to the game.” Fitzgerald however will have to make do in her absence, while O’Sullivan’s Mourneabbey teammate Eimear Meaney is also unavailable due to work commitments.

Both players started in the league final, however, Aine Terry O’Sullivan and Brid Stack have been named in their absence this weekend.

Waterford made life difficult for Cork in last year’s Munster SFC tie, with former Cork senior selector Noel O’Connor on the sideline for the Déise, and it is expected that they will once again put it up to the reigning All-Ireland champions, given that they defeated Kerry in the preliminary round two weeks ago.

Elsewhere, 2016 Players’ Player of the Year winner Bríd Stack is to line out for St Val’s in the Cork Senior County Championship this summer. Stack, who previously played with Rockchapel and St Mary’s, has no club to play for, with St Mary’s LGFC unable to field an adult team this season. Stack and a number of St Mary’s players sought ‘Permission to Play’ with other clubs, and Stack’s appeal to play with play with St Val’s was sanctioned by Central Council. She will be entitled to play with St Val’s for the 2017 season only.

CORK (SF v Waterford):

M O’Brien; M Ambrose, R Phelan, E Spillane; M Duggan, B Stack, S Kelly; N Cotter, J O’Shea; L Coppinger, B O’Sullivan, O Farmer; E Scally, A O’Sullivan, O Finn.