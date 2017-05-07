Cork SHC round-up: Students shock for fancied Douglas

DESPITE eight points from new signing Cian McCarthy, Douglas fell to a surprise 0-22 to 0-20 defeat in the opening round of the Cork SHC on Sunday.

Douglas lined out without former Tipperary hurler Shane Bourke and Eoin Cadogan but they will have no complaints with the students more determined throughout.

At half-time CIT led, 0-14 to 0-11. Mikey Kearney, from Ballyduff Upper in Waterford, top scored for the students with seven points.

Newcestown and Ballyhea will have to meet again after playing out a thrilling 3-14 to 1-20 draw after extra-time.

Newcestown moved seven clear, 1-19 to 1-12, four minute into the second-half of extra-time when Carthach Keane kicked the sliothar to the Ballyhea net.

The men from North Cork, though, responded with two Sean O’Kelly goals and the sides were level following Tom Hanley’s third white flag of the afternoon. Luke Meade looked to have won it for Newcestown but there was still time for a Pa O’Callaghan free which the full-forward duly converted.

The replay is not expected to be held next week owing to Luke Meade’s involvement with Cork.

Carbery sprung something of an upset in the curtain-raiser as they overcame Avondhu by 2-23 to 0-17.

The West Cork outfit travelled with just 19 players, four more than their opponents, mind. Indeed, when Avondhu corner-back Chris Buckley sustained an injury in the first-half, management were left with no option but to leave him on the field as they had no subs. Ballyclough’s Damien Buckley appeared on the line for the second-half and he was put in for the injured defender.

The winners led by 1-15 to 0-10 at the break, with Diarmuid O’Donovan providing the Carbery goal. He was also responsible for their second, with midfielder Jerry McCarthy, who finished with 0-10, the other standout performer.

Duhallow delivered a strong second=half performance to see off Youghal 0-22 to 2-10. They led 0-10 to 0-5 despite 12 first-half wides, but pulled clear despite goals from Brendan Ring and Sean Smiddy late on. Sean Howard and Jack Murphy were a constant menace for Duhallow, with Mark Ellis supplying two fine efforts from centre-back.

A one-sided contest between UCC and Carrigdhoun ended 4-22 to 0-12 in the students’ favour - the men in red and black had four goals scored before half-time, and the issue was never in doubt after that.

Read full reports in Monday's Irish Examiner