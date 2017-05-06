Cork SHC round-up: Barr's stunned; Glen Rovers set up game with Sarsfields

A powerful second-half performance from Ballymartle swept the Carrigdhoun men to a 1-17 to 0-11 victory over a shell-shocked St Finbarr's.

St Finbarr's 0-11 Ballymartle 1-17

A powerful second-half performance from Ballymartle swept the Carrigdhoun men to a 1-17 to 0-11 victory over a shell-shocked St Finbarr's in Round One of the Cork SHC at Páirc Uí Rinn tonight, writes Edward Newman.

While the Barr's enjoyed the better of the first-half exchanges to lead 0-11 to 0-8 at half time, the famed Togher hurling nursery found themselves outfought and outplayed by a hardworking Ballymartle side in which Darren McCarthy and Brian Corry shined.

The most staggering news of the evening was a Barr's side kept scoreless in the second half and their evening got worse when they lost the services of their best performer, Bill Beckett, to a suspected cruciate injury in the 47th minute.

Imokilly 2-26, Bishopstown 0-12

The difference in standards in this Cork SHC first-round game in Riverstown was evident from an early stage when divisional side Imokilly looked more threatening and Bishopstown struggled for scores, writes Jim O'Sullivan.

Inter-county stars Seamus Harnedy and Paudie O’Sullivan were both to the forefront while Will Leahy made a huge contribution overall with just one point less than the Bishopstown total. At half-time Imokilly led 0-11 to 0-7.

Mallow 1-12 Courcey Rovers 1-09

Mallow came out on top in this opening round Cork Premier IHC at Ovens today on a score line of 1-12 to 1-9, writes Therese O'Callaghan.

It was a battle from start to finish with very little separating the sides.

Courceys drew first blood when Fergus Lordan’s fourth minute close-in free went all the way to the net.

However, Mallow recorded a goal of their own four minutes later with Cormac Murphy supplying the finish after superb work by Denis Hayes and Aaron Sheehan. The north Cork side shaded it at half-time, 1-7 to 1-6.

Wayward shooting cost Courceys dearly. At the end of the third quarter the sides were locked 1-7 apiece. But Mallow went on to outscore Courcey Rovers five points to two.

Glen Rovers 2-30 Bride Rovers 2-14

Glen Rovers recorded an impressive 2-30 en route to a comfortable victory over Bride Rovers in the preliminary round of the Cork SHC at Páirc Uí Rinn tonight.

Cork senior hurlers Patrick Horgan and Dean Brosnan were among the Glen's top scorers in an impressive team performance from the reigning county champions who will face Sarsfields in the next round of the 2017 championship.

Bride, who finished with 2-14, gave a good account of themselves in the first half but the Glen led 1-12 to 2-6 at half time - the Glen goal coming from David Busteed.

The Blackpool men upped the ante in the final quarter with Mark Dooley rattling the back of the Bride net in the 47th minute to help his side run out comprehensive winners.