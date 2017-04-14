Cork SHC preview: Who can put a stop to Glen’s three in a row?

Cork SHC

Clubs involved: Newtownshandrum, Ballymartle, Killeagh, Bride Rovers, Youghal, Sarsfields, Carrigtwohill, Blackrock, Ballyhea, Douglas, Na Piarsaigh, Glen Rovers, Midleton, Bishopstown, St Finbarrs, Newcestown, Erins Own, Bandon.

Divisions and colleges involved: Avondhu, Cork IT, Duhallow, Carigdhoun, Imokilly, UCC, Muskerry, Carbery.

In: Bandon (Premier Intermediate Hurling champions)

County Final 2016: Glen Rovers 0-19 Erins Own 2-11

BRIDE ROVERS

Manager: Joe Delaney

Captain: Daniel Dooley

Colours: Green, white and gold jersey, white shorts, green socks

Preliminary-round opponents: Glen Rovers

2016 Championship: Lost to Douglas in the quarter-final

Star man: Barry Johnson

One to watch: Cian O’Connor

Beaten finalists against Sarsfields in 2008, Bride Rovers will hope that they do not end up looking back on that as their best opportunity to reach the summit of Cork hurling. 2016 was a progressive step for the Rathcormac side reaching the last eight, only to lose narrowly to Douglas after a fierce battle. Building on that will be the biggest challenge.

They face champions Glen Rovers, with the sides last facing each in Round 4 in 2015, with Glen prevailing by six points, 3-16 to 3-10, but it was far from straightforward. The likelihood is that this preliminary round encounter will be close, with the winners facing Sars in Round 1.

BALLYMARTLE

Manager: Brian Barry

Captain: Daniel Edmonds

Colours: Green and gold hoops, white shorts, green and gold socks

First-round opponents: St Finbarrs

2016 Championship: Lost to St Finbarrs in Round 4

Star man: Darren McCarthy

One to watch: Paul Geary

Last year, Ballymartle recovered from an opening round loss to divisional side Avondhu to overcome the challenges of Carbery and an impressive three-point victory over Na Piarsaigh. Unfortunately, the Riverstick side lost momentum and were second best to St Finbarrs in Round 4. Their second consecutive season falling at the 4th Round hurdle. They face the Barrs in the opening round looking for revenge after their 14-point drubbing last year. Darren McCarthy is a livewire in attack, along with Brian and Séamus Corry. Barry and Jamie Dwyer and goalkeeper Declan McCarthy are all key men.

BLACKROCK

Manager: Fergal Ryan

Captain: TBC

Colours: Green and gold hooped jersey, white shorts, green and gold socks

First-round opponents: Bandon/Muskerry

2016 Championship: Lost to Erins Own in the quarter-final

Star man: Shane O’Keeffe

One to watch: John Cashman

For the past few years, Blackrock have been stuck in an interregnum period. The club has struggled to make progress to the business end of the championship, but at underage level, the club are enjoying a purple patch, so the hope is that the up-and-coming players can restore the glory days when they won counties in 1999, 2001 and 2002. Newtownshandrum denied the Rockies a three in a row with victory over them in the 2003 decider.

The senior team are still largely very young and hope the experience of losing toErins Own in the quarter-final last year will stand them in good stead, and they will hope that a successful year can be had if they get over Ballyhea.

Stephen Murphy and Niall Cashman will be key in defence, while in attack Cathal Cormack and Michael O’ Halloran are vital to their hopes.

BISHOPSTOWN

Joint managers: Martin Hayes and Charlie Feehely

Captain: Mark Driscoll

Colours: Maroon jersey with white trim, white shorts, maroon socks

First-round opponents: Imokilly

2016 Championship: Lost to Glen Rovers in the quarter-final

Star man: Pa Cronin

One to watch: Sean O’Rourke

Bishopstown’s magnificent season in 2012, when they managed to get on a roll that took them all the way to the final, before falling just short against a very good Sarsfields team, has been difficult to repeat. They have not built on that progress since and haven’t reached a semi-final since 2012.

The task now for players and management alike is to ensure that that was not an outlier and to prove that they are in the top stratum of teams by managing to involve themselves in the latter stages again.

A clash with a talented Imokilly side will be a gauge of just where they’re currently at.

BALLYHEA

Manager: Natal O’Grady

Captain: Pa O’Callaghan

Colours: Black and white hooped jersey, white shorts, Black and white socks

First-round opponents: Newcestown

2016 Championship: Lost to Newtownshandrum in Round 3

Star man: Pa O’Callaghan

One to watch: Tom Hanley Ballyhea will tackle Newcestown for the first time since beating the west Cork side in the 2014 PIHC final. Young Pa O’ Callaghan is a very exciting player, while David Copps will be the driving force from midfield. They won’t be challenging the silverware cabinet, but don’t be surprised if they beat a team that harbour hopes of lifting the Sean Og Murphy Cup.

BANDON

Manager: Niall O’Halloran

Captain: Darren Crowley

Colours: White jersey with yellow trim, white shorts, yellow socks

Preliminary-round opponents: Muskerry

2016 Championship: Premier IHC Champions, beating Fermoy in the decider

Star man: James O’Donovan

One to watch: Adam Murphy

Bandon’s 2016 season couldn’t have gone any better winning the double (PIHC and IFC). It is important that the players refocus and put their best foot forward in the top hurling grade this year.

The Lillywhites take on Muskerry in the preliminary round, and if they can reproduce the performance of last year, they will have a fantastic chance of playing Blackrock in Round 1.

The Crowley brothers Ronan and Darren, Mark Sugrue and Michael Cahalane are key forwards, with James O’Donovan and Philip Crowley’s delivery out of defence key totheir chances of success.

CARRIGTWOHILL

Manager: Marty McConville

Joint captains: Ronan Power and Liam O’Sullivan

Colours: Blue jersey with gold hoop, white shorts, blue and gold socks

First-round opponents: Midleton

2016 Championship: Beat Youghal in the relegation play-off

Star man: Darren O’Driscoll

One to watch: Padraic Hogan

Carrigtwohill, who were champions of Cork in 2011, have reached two quarter-finals, two 4th rounds and a relegation play-off since that memorable winning season.

They are meeting east Cork rivals in the shape of Midleton in the opening round, with both sides looking to improve on a disappointing 2016. Carrigtwohill’s preparations haven’t been helped with many departures over the past few months, between retirements, long term injuries and players working abroad.

DOUGLAS

Manager: Willy Coveney

Captain: Stephen Moylan

Colours: Black, green and white hooped jersey, black shorts, black, green and white socks

First-round opponents: CIT

2016 Championship: Lost to Glen Rovers in the semi-final

Star man: Alan Cadogan

One to watch: Shane Kingston

Shane Kingston

After losing to Midleton in the quarter-final in 2015, Douglas did go that extra step last year, but just fell short to eventual champions Glen Rovers in the semi-final after highly impressive wins over Na Piarsaigh, Imokilly, CIT and Bride Rovers. This time around, they will hope that they can build on recent seasons, and will be buoyed by the U21 hurlers’ county success last year. Also, the additions of forwards Cian McCarthy from Sarfields and ex-Tipp senior Shane Bourke are huge lifts for the city side. Recent years have provided a good harvest in terms of younger players, and combining them with existing stars could provide them with an exciting mix. They will be one of the challengers this season, without doubt.

ERIN’S OWN

Manager: Martin Bowen

Captain: Sean Kelly

Colours: Blue jersey with red hoop, white shorts, blue socks

First-round opponents: Killeagh

2016 Championship: Lost to Glen Rovers in the final

Star man: Shane Murphy

One to watch: Robbie O’Flynn

Last year’s Erin’s Own captain Maurice O’Carroll will again be a key man.

Despite losing to Glen Rovers in last year’s final, Erins Own should not be too downhearted in a season where they made huge strides. They will be hoping tofollow in Glen’s shoes, where the Blackpool side lost the 2014 final to Sarsfields and have since won two counties. A sprinkle of the successful minor teams of recent years has benefited the team and with the dead-ball accuracy of Eoghan Murphy, they go into this season believing they can go that extra step.

GLEN ROVERS

Manager: Ritchie Kelleher

Captain: Graham Callanan

Colours: Green, gold and black hooped jersey, white shorts, green, gold and black socks

Preliminary-round opponents: Bride Rovers

2016 Championship: Champions, beating Erins Own in the final

Star man: Patrick Horgan

One to watch: Adam O’Donovan

Before the 2015 season, Glen Rovers were 27 years without winning the Sean Og Murphy and go into 2017 going for a historic three counties in a row, after 2015 and 2016 county titles. Their only disappointment last year was their Munster Championship Final defeat to Clare’s Ballyea. As usual, Patrick Horgan will be the primary source of scores, with Dean Brosnan also a key forward. The Blackpool side will be one of the favourites for the county but that won’t faze them. Shane Kennefick has hung up his boots after 18 years involved at senior level with Brian Phelan also departing the panel.

KILLEAGH

Manager: Mark Landers

Captain: Cian Fogarty

Colours: Green jersey with white trim, white shorts, green sock

First-round opponents: Erins Own

2016 Championship: Lost to Imokilly in Round 3

Star man: Eoghan Keniry

One to watch: Kevin Murphy

Killeagh gained a much-needed win in the preliminary round last year defeating Muskerry 3-13 to 1-14 and were within six points of Newtownshandrum in Round 1. The East-Cork side had a cracking 4-12 to 1-20 win over UCC in Round 2B, before falling to Imokilly in Round 3.

With the bulk of a young team, Killeagh will hope that the four tough championship games last year will benefit them, when facing last year’s defeated finalists Erins Own in the opening round of this campaign.

MIDLETON

Manager: Paddy Fitzgerald

Captain: Luke Farrell

Colours: Black and white hooped jersey, black shorts, black and white socks

First-round opponents: Carrigtwohill

2016 Championship: Lost to Erins Own in the semi-final

Star man: Conor Lehane

One to watch: Sean O’Leary-Hayes

Matching the heroics of 2013 in recent years was always going to be a tall order for Midleton, but it hasn’t been for a lack of endeavour. They’ll still be disappointed with their performance losing to a fired up Erins Own outfit in the last four.

Midleton have no shortage of scoring power, and if they can get the balance correct, they should be there or thereabouts come the end of September.

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM

Manager: Gary Morrissey

Captain: Jack Herlihy

Colours: Green jersey with gold hoop, white shorts, green and gold socks

First-round opponents: Na Piarsaigh

2016 Championship: Lost to Bishopstown in Round 4

Star man: Jamie Coughlan

One to watch: Conor Twomey

After an impressive 3-20 to 0-18 win over Ballyhea in Round 3 last year, Newtownshandrum would have been bitterly disappointed by the way they buckled to Bishopstown, losing 0-25 to 0-11 in Round 4. The attacking options of Jamie Coughlan along with Cathal Naughton, Ryan Clifford and Tim O’ Mahony will still make them a team to be reckoned with, while Conor Twomey and Darragh Guiney are vital in defence.

Newtown will be looking to make an early season marker when they face Na Piarsaigh in Round 1.

NA PIARSAIGH

Manager: Stephen O’Sullivan

Captain: TBC

Colours: Black and amber hooped jersey, white shorts, black and amber socks

First-round opponents: Newtownshandrum

2016 Championship: Beat Newcestown in the relegation play-off

Star man: Christopher Joyce

One to watch: Padraig Guest

Regarded as being in with a chance every year, Na Piarsaigh have struggled to make a serious bid for the title, despite having an abundance of talent.

For whatever reason, things have not fallen their way, and after last year’s disappointing season where they defeated Newcestown in the relegation play-off, they will hope that will be a wake-up call. Pádraig Gould can contribute in attack, while exciting youngster Padraig Guest was the shining light of last year. John Gardiner has moved to America, which is a big blow for the city side.

NEWCESTOWN

Manager: Michael Fitzgerald

Captain: Tadhg Twomey

Colours: Red and yellow hooped jersey, white shorts, red and yellow socks

First-round opponents: Ballyhea

2016 Championship: Lost to Na Piarsaigh in the relegation play-off

Star man: Luke Meade

One to watch: Colm Dineen

Newcestown took the PIHC by storm in 2015 hammering rivals Valley Rovers in the decider, but they will be disappointed that they didn’t show their true colours last year, as they lost to Na Piarsaigh in the relegation play-off. The west Cork side must win a championship game this year to stay afloat, and with Ballyhea on the horizon, they don’t need any more motivation. Luke Meade and Sean O’ Donovan are valuable outlets for puck outs, Greg Murphy is a quality full back and Daniel Twomey is aproven scorer.

ST FINBARRS

Manager: Tim Finn

Captain: Bill Beckett

Colours: Blue jersey with gold trim, white shorts, blue socks

First-round opponents: Ballymartle

2016 Championship: Lost to Midleton in the quarter-final

Star man: Damien Cahalane

One to watch: Billy Hennessy

After a few below par seasons, the signs are that St Finbarrs are slowly moving in the right direction only losing very narrowly to Midleton in round four and in the quarter-final in the last two years.

Their opening round task in this year’s championship, is a meeting with battle-hardened Ballymartle. Eoin Keane, Glenn O’Connor and the Cahalane brothers Damien and Conor will give them every chance of progressing to the next round.

SARSFIELDS

Manager: Brian Roche

Captain: Craig Leahy

Colours: Blue jersey with white hoop, black shorts, black socks

First-round opponents: Glen Rovers/Bride Rovers

2016 Championship: Lost to Midleton in Round 4

Star man: Daniel Kearney

One to watch: Jack O’Connor

With four championship wins in the past eight seasons, it is no surprise that Sarsfields are regarded as one of the favourites for this year’s championship as they seek to establish themselves as top dogs in Cork once again, with their last title coming in 2014. But there will be a lot of pressure on the Riverstown side after what transpired in the close season.

Teddy McCarthy was forced to step down as manager in the middle of January this year, after what he described as a “player power” and his son Cian, the main forward over the past number of years, has moved to Douglas after his transfer was completed at the end of February. Brian Roche, who was part of Pat Ryan’s management team in 2014, replaced McCarthy as manager in late January.

Craig Leahy has grown at full-back, with Paul Leopold and Eoghan Murphy also key in defence. While in attack Tadhg Óg Murphy and Daniel Kearney (deployed as awing-forward last year) are prominent figures.

YOUGHAL

Manager: Eoin Coleman

Captain: Ciaran O’Mahony

Colours: Maroon and gold jersey, white shorts, maroon and gold socks

First-round opponents: Duhallow

2016 Championship: Lost to Carrigtwohill in the relegation play-off

Star man: Bill Cooper

One to watch: Matthew Farrell.

After establishing themselves in the senior grade, the challenge for Youghal is topush towards the latter stages of the championship. The East Cork side certainly will want to forget 2016, losing to Carrigtwohill in the relegation play-off. There is added pressure this year, as failure to win a Championship game this year will result in relegation.

Youghal will be looking to improve defensively this season having conceded 3-47 in the three Championship outings in 2016. If they can manage to that, they have the forwards to cause damage.

Cork star Bill Cooper is vital in attack, with Brendan Ring an asset too and Richie Cunningham’s consistency between the sticks will be key going forward. They will be looking at Duhallow in the opening round as an opportunity to get the season off toa winning start.