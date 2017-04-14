Cork SFC preview: Yet another first-time winner from the pack?

Clubs involved: Aghada, Ballincollig, Bishopstown, Carbery Rangers, Castlehaven, Clonakilty, Dohenys, Douglas, Ilen Rovers, Nemo Rangers, Newcestown, Carrigaline, O’Donovan Rossa, St Finbarr’s, St Nick’s, Kiskeam, Valley Rovers.

Divisions/Colleges involved: Muskerry, Cork IT, Duhallow, Beara, UCC, Seandun, Carbery, Avondhu.

In: Kiskeam (Premier Intermediate Football Champions)

County final 2016: Carbery Rangers 1-15 Ballincollig 1-12.

AGHADA

Manager: Aidan Kelleher

Captain: Tim Hartnett

Colours: Green jersey with white trim, white shorts, green socks

Preliminary-round opponents: They play Dohenys tomorrow (April 15) in Ovens at 6pm. Losers play losers of CIT-Castlehaven in Rd 1

2016 Championship: Beat Clyda Rovers in relegation play-off

Star man: Pearse O’Neill

One to watch: Kyle O’Shea

There was a general acceptance that Aghada have been well off their best form in the last few years, but they did end 2016 on the right note, defeating Clyda Rovers by a single point in the relegation play-off. The vastly experienced Pearse O’Neill and the youthful exuberance of Charlie Terry, Jack Farmer, John Looney and Aaron Berry will give fans optimism that the clouds may be lifting over the East Cork club.

BISHOPSTOWN

Manager: Mike Byrne

Captain: Jamie O’Sullivan

Colours: Maroon jersey with white trim, white shorts, maroon socks

First-round opponents: Carrigaline

2016 Championship: Lost to Duhallow in Round 4

Star man: Conor Dorman

One to watch: Sean O’Rourke.

An impressive first-round win over Ballincollig set out the Town’s stall last year, but a long delay between games, meant that they struggled to keep a challenge going. Their defeat to Duhallow in Round 4 would have rankled with them over the winter, in a game where they didn’t show their true colours. Forward Paul Honohan will be available for the opening round against Carrigaline after recovering from a long-term injury, but Fiachra O’ Deamhsunaigh (Australia) is out of the picture. However, Denis Crowley is still going strong at full-forward and will cause a big threat to defences in the months ahead.

BALLINCOLLIG

Manager: Tom Dorgan

Captain: Liam Jennings

Colours: Green jersey with white trim, white shorts, green socks

First-round opponents: St Finbarr’s

2016 Championship: Lost to Carbery Rangers in the final

Star man: Patrick Kelly

One to watch: Luke Fahy

Ballincollig recovered very well from the first round defeat to Bishopstown last year, improving as the season progressed, with their big win over Castlehaven in the quester-final showing that. Carbery Rangers denied Ballincollig their second County in three seasons with a three point win in the decider, with Ross goalkeeper Paul Shanahan’s late save from Pa Kelly key to their historic victory.

Tom Dorgan is the new man on the sideline, after Ned English’s departure to O’ Donovan Rossa. They will face familiar opponents St Finbarr’s in the first round. The addition of Wexford native Conor Kinsella is a boost for the ‘Collig.

CARBERY RANGERS

Joint managers: Maurice Moore and Shane Crowley

Captain: James Fitzpatrick

Colours: Green, white and gold hooped jersey, white shorts, green, white and gold hooped socks

First-round opponents: Clonakilty

2016 Championship: Champions, beating Ballincollig in the final

Star man: John Hayes

One to watch: Cathal O’Rourke

After failing to hold onto their lead in the 2014 County final defeat to Ballincollig, doubts had crept in over recent years as to whether Carbery Rangers had the stomach to cross the final hurdle. Not many gave the Rosscarbery side a chance of lifting the Andy Scannell Cup last year, but gradually they improved as the year progressed and Chris O’ Donovan’s early goal in the second half of the final against Ballincollig laid the foundation for their historic first County Senior title. They went under the radar and had to dig deep to overcome Ballincollig, a thing they didn’t do in 2014. The challenge now is to back it up and win another County, having seen previous winners struggle the year after.

CARRIGALINE

Manager: John Dineen

Captain: Kevin Kavanagh

Colours: Blue jersey with yellow hoop, blue shorts, blue socks

First-round opponents: Bishopstown

2016 Championship: Lost to llen Rovers in Round 3

Star man: Brian Coakley

One to watch: Paddy Courtney.

Despite an opening round win over St Nick’s, Carrigaline’s first season in the top flight was disappointing. There is a new management team in place this season with early signs positive. With a relatively young squad, they will be keen to show that last year wasn’t a true reflection of their upwardly mobile state. They will be targeting Bishopstown in Round 1, as an ideal chance to set out their stall, but they won’t push the panic button if otherwise. The Carrigdhoun side have lost three players over the winter, Nicholas Murphy has retired after nearly 20 years at the top level, and his brother Peter and Killian Forbes have also departed.

CLYDA ROVERS

Manager: Donie Dorgan

Captain: Conor O’Sullivan

Colours: Amber jersey with black hoop, black shorts, black socks

First-round opponents: Douglas

2016 Championship: Lost to Aghada in relegation play-off

Star man: Dan O’Callaghan

Had a bit of luck gone Clyda Rovers’ way last year, they could have been down the home straight of the Championship, instead, they must now win a Championship game this year to stay afloat at senior level, after losing to Aghada by a very late point through Charlie Terry in the relegation play-off. Always dogged opponents, Clyda Rovers are never overrun, and if they can find that killer touch in the forward department, anything is possible. Douglas will be good marker for the North Cork club next weekend. The loss of midfielder Fionn O’Shea who has transferred to Celbridge in Dublin, the area where he is working, is a blow though.

CASTLEHAVEN

Manager: Liam Collins

Captain: David Limrick

Colours: Blue and white hooped jersey, white shorts, blue and white hooped socks

First-round opponents: Cork IT this Easter Monday

2016 Championship: Lost to Ballincollig in the quater-final

Star man: Mark Collins

One to watch: Ronan Walsh.

With James McCarthy having departed, Liam Collins was the natural choice to take over the Haven top job, having played for the senior side for the best part of 15 years. He will take over a side four years without a county title, which is a long time by Castlehaven’s high standards. The Haven will be looking to improve on a 2016 campaign where they lost heavily to Ballincollig in the last eight.

CLONAKILTY

Manager: Paul Holland

Captain: Thomas Clancy

Colours: Green jersey with red hoop, white shorts, green socks

First-round opponents: Carbery Rangers

2016 Championship: Lost to CIT in Round 3

Star man: Sean White

One to watch: Liam O’Donovan.

Despite an early exit to CIT in Round 3 last year for Clonakilty, it was generally accepted it was a vast improvement on the 2015 season.

Most of the team that brought the Andy Scannell beyond the Viaduct eight years ago have now departed with the bulk of their U21 team that won the 2013 county now prominent figures. Former Cork minor selector Paul Holland, now in his second season as Clon manager, will have the players in perfect condition before they go into battle with their noisy neighbours Carbery Rangers in the opening round.

DOHENYS

Manager: Tim Buckley

Captain: Barry O’Donovan

Colours: Green jersey with white trim, white shorts, green socks

Preliminary-round opponents: Aghada tomorrow evening in Ovens, 6pm.

2016 Championship: Beat St Nicks in relegation play-off

Star man: Eoin Lavers

One to watch: Mark Buckley.

Dohenys have struggled to make inroads into the latter stages of the championship in recent times, but did finish 2016 positively with a relegation play-off win over St Nick’s after a replay which was played on the first Friday in December. New manager Tim Buckley was watching on in that replay win, and he would have been pleased with his team’s fighting spirit and courage. Dohenys will need plenty of that this season, with Eoin Lavers, Mark Buckley, Mark Quinn and experienced goalkeeper Darren Kelly all vital to their hopes. Going up against Aghada will be tough, but at the same time it will not be daunting and the lack of pressure might suit the Dunmanway side.

DOUGLAS

Manager: Mick Evans

Captain: Eoin Cotter

Colours: Black, green and white hooped jersey, black shorts, black, green and white hooped socks

First-round opponents: Clyda Rovers, having beaten Newcestown on April 9 in preliminary round game

2016 Championship: Lost to Duhallow in Round 3

Star man: Alan Cadogan

One to watch: Kevin Conlon.

The final appearance of 2008 remains the high point over the past 10 years for Douglas, with failure to get back to that stage a disappointment, partly explained by the difficulty of balancing football and hurling, with the squads for both quite similar. Douglas went down without a fight in the defeat to Duhallow in Round 3 last year, and progress and improvement is a must this year. Like many clubs, a lot will depend on how the fixtures fall in the summer; if they get the momentum that a quick run of games can bring, they could challenge. Leitrim forward Kevin Conlon will give the side a different dimension in the forward line.

ILEN ROVERS

Manager: Edward Sheehy

Captain: TBC

Colours: White jersey with green trim, white shorts, green socks

First-round opponents: Carbery

2016 Championship: Lost to Castlehaven in Round 4

Star Man: Conor O’Driscoll

One to Watch: Stephen Leonard.

After reaching the final 10 years ago and then managing a semi-final appearance the following year, Ilen found it tough to make an impact in the latter stages of the Championship, with long term injuries and emigration not helping their cause. The Baltimore-based side have always held their own through the dark days and never took a tonking. The emergence of their U21 side last year going all the way to the County final has given supporters hope that bright days are ahead. Dan MacEoin, Jack and Tom Bushe and Stephen Leonard are key figures.

Kevin O’Sullivan adds much valuable experience and continues to be a very important player too, and if they can get the better of a fancied Carbery side, a successful season may be in store.

KISKEAM

Manager: Denis Reen

Captain: AJ O’Connor

Colours: Black Jersey with white stripes, black shorts, black socks

First-round opponents: Avondhu, in Banteer this Sunday. Tough baptism.

2016 Championship: Premier IFC champions, defeating Fermoy in the decider.

Star man: Gene Casey

One to watch: Denis Sheehan. Kiskeam begin their voyage in the top flight of Cork football with a difficult opening round test this weekend against divisional side Avondhu, but confidence certainly won’t be a problem. Carrying on their impressive performances last year will be tough, but their attractive style of football will be well suited in this grade. AJ O’ Connor and Joe Dennehy will help anchor the defence, with David Scannell, Gene Casey and Adrian Carroll all fine footballers at the other side of the pitch. Even if they’re unsuccessful in the first round, it will be a marker of just where they’re at, with Avondhu fancied to have a big say in this year’s Championship.

NEWCESTOWN

Manager: Aidan Dorgan

Captain: Eoin Kelly

Colours: Red and yellow hooped jersey, white shorts, red and yellow hooped socks

Preliminary-round opponents: Defeated 0-14 to 0-9 by Douglas in the preliminary round, they now meet the loser of the Barrs-Ballincollig game.

2016 Championship: Lost to Avondhu in Round 4

Star man: Daniel Twomey

One to watch: James Desmond.

Newcestown is still regarded as one of the toughest teams to play against in the Senior grade, but despite having a relatively mean defence last season, it’s the other end of the pitch that let them down. As is often the case with dual clubs in Cork, the Carbery side find it difficult to maintain football and hurling challenges, but they have enough quality if everyone is fit and available to cause problems for anyone.

NEMO RANGERS

Manager: Larry Kavanagh

Captain: Aidan O’Reilly

Colours: Black jersey with green hoop, white shorts, green socks

First-round opponents: O’Donovan Rossa

2016 Championship: Lost to Ballincollig in the semi-final

Star man: Paul Kerrigan

One to watch: Jack Horgan.

Ballincollig’s late rally saw them overcome Nemo Rangers in last year’s semi-final, with Nemo failing to build on a positive start. It would have hurt them over the winter months and they will be refreshed and re-energised for another County assault.

Larry Kavanagh remains the manager, and with the 2016 minor team winning the Premier 1 County, he will have youthful options at his disposal. Plus Nemo have drafted in a handful of interesting signings, including three from Kerry.

O’Donovan Rossa will be Nemo’s first test and even though Ned English will have Skibb well drilled and prepared, Nemo should have too much for them. They will take it game by game and will relish going under the radar.

O’DONOVAN ROSSA

Manager: Ned English

Captain: Sean Carmody

Colours: Red jersey with white trim, white shorts, red socks

First-round opponents: Nemo Rangers

2016 Championship: Beat Clyda Rovers in relegation play-off

Star man: Donal Óg Hodnett

One to watch: Dylan Hourihane

O’Donovan Rossa had one of their best seasons in a long time in 2015, losing narrowly to Castlehaven in the semi-final, in a game where they controlled for parts. They failed to build on that last year, going meekly out of the Championship, before defeating Clyda Rovers in the relegation play-off. With a nice blend of youth and experience and the addition of Ned English as manager, Skibb will feel progress is a must in the coming months.

ST FINBARR’S

Manager: Ray Keane

Captain: Alan O’Connor (TBC)

Colours: Blue jersey, shorts and socks with gold trim

First-round opponents: Ballincollig

2016 Championship: Lost to Nemo Rangers in the quarter-final.

Star man: Ian Maguire

One to watch: Conor Dennehy.

Steven Sherlock sustained a serious knee injury and will be out of action for most of the summer.

St Finbarrs’ capability of matching the best in the grade on their day was in full evidence last year, pushing Nemo Rangers to the wire, before eventually being narrowly beaten in the quester-final. Even though it was disappointing that day, it was a progressive step in the right direction under Ray Keane’s (who only took over in March) guidance.

The Barrs have a good underage stream, with a nice blend to the senior team this season: Dylan Quinn and Eoin Keane shore up the defence. Hurling considerations might be a hindrance but they are more than cable of making a favourable impression in the Championship.

ST NICHOLAS

Manager: Finbarr McCarthy

Captain: Andy Evans

Colours: Black and white hooped jersey, white shorts, black and white hooped socks

First-round opponents: Seandun

2016 Championship: Lost to Dohenys in relegation play-off

Star man: Luke Forde

One to watch: James Morrissey

After a largely successful campaign in 2015 reaching the last eight, St Nick’s would have been disappointed with their Championship last year eventually losing to Dohenys in the relegation play-off. There was no automatic relegation last year, but failure to win a Championship game this year will see them relegated. There will be added significance in the opening round against Seandun, and they will need to make sure that they maximise their scoring opportunities, with the Brosnan brothers, James Morrissey and Liam Coughlan vital to their efforts.

VALLEY ROVERS

Manager: Paul Cronin

Captain: David Lynch

Colours: Green and white hooped jersey, white shorts, green and white socks

First-round opponents: Beara, this Sunday in Dunmanway at 4pm

2016 Championship: Lost to Carbery Rangers in the quarter-final

Star man: Fiachra Lynch

One to watch: Billy Crowley. Valleys more than held their own in the first two years in the top flight, losing narrowly to both Ballincollig and Carbery Rangers respectively in 2015 and 2016. The challenge for them now is that can they make the next step up the ladder. Fiachra Lynch and Hughie O’Donovan bolster their attack, Darragh Murphy is a fine midfielder, while Noel O’Donovan is a no nonsense defender. Beara will provide difficult opposition in the first round, but if they can prevail, confidence will only grow.