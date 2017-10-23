Cork SFC notes and quotes: Nemo win but the Barr's maintain perspective

PERSPECTIVE: As difficult as yesterday’s Cork SFC final loss was to digest for St Finbarr’s, they could do so with a degree of perspective, presented in tragic circumstances by the death on Friday of Barr’s stalwart, Kevin McTiernan.

The ex-keeper, selector, mentor will be laid to rest today and the colours of the Togher outfit will intersperse with the green and black of Nemo – Kevin was a first cousin of Rangers’ manager Larry Kavanagh, whose emotions must have been fried by the weekend’s events.

“We were at the (removal) on Saturday and at the mass on Monday. Leaving the removal it was marvellous to see the entire Barrs’ squad, all 30 of them, arriving in their formal club gear. Very impressive. But it’s very raw. There’s three young kids there.”

Added Barr’s manager Ray Keane: “The past few days in the club has shown us there is an awful lot more going on in life that put things into perspective.”

The Barr’s approached Cork GAA officials to consider a possible postponement of yesterday’s replay, but the request was not granted.

“Their hands may have been tied I think to produce a champion (today). We have a hurling final next week. (The request) never came to Nemo,” Kavanagh confirmed.

There’ was a resounding minute’s applause at the new Páirc yesterday for Mr McTiernan, who was only in his mid-40s.

THE EX FACTOR: “How do you quantify experience?” wondered Nemo manager Larry Kavanagh as he savoured the club’s 20th Cork title. In this context, he was addressing the impact Paul Kerrigan had on the ebb and flow of a thrilling final.

“He just has it”, Kavanagh shrugged. “I’m delighted because the semi-final didn’t go too well for him. He was probably trying too hard if anything.”

Was that big-day experience – getting hands on the ball and retaining possession – the key? Barrs manager Ray Keane wasn’t inclined to disagree: “Nemo are very efficient. You have to get up to that level. They’ve been there, at the end you could see, killing the game.”

STRETCHER SCARE: No-one wants to see a stretcher on the field of play – unless you’re waiting too long for the motorised caddy to fire up and take the stricken Cian McWhinny from the pitch yesterday. The ten minute delay underlined how serious a freak injury can happen.

“He went to bend down for a ball, and that’s it, that’s his last memory”, said Kavanagh. “He had no movement when he came to.”

However as he spoke in the bowels of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, word was seeping through that McWhinny had regained feeling and movement in his limbs though he was due to be kept in hospital overnight.

SIDELINE SWEAT: It’s a first county title as bainisteoir for Kavanagh, as big if not a bigger Trabeg legend than his inter-county brothers Derek and Joe.

Captain of Nemo’s All-Ireland club winning team of 16 years ago, Larry doesn’t care for the sideline sweat.

“It’s everything to win it, but it’s easier to be out on the field. You’re on the line there worrying ‘will we put a guy in, is a fella tired, is he going to come again? Seeing it slipping away is not nice.”