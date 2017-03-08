Cork senior football management hold crisis meeting

Following their shock Allianz League defeat to Clare in Ennis at the weekend, the Cork senior football management met for a crisis meeting at a Cork city hotel on Monday evening.

The 2-9 to 0-11 win was the Banner County’s first league victory over Cork since 1994 and it heaped pressure on manager Peadar Healy and his backroom team. Cork have lost two games in Division 2 (to Kildare and Clare) and drawn one (with Galway) and, with just one win to their name (against Fermanagh), the Rebels look destined to struggle to avoid the drop to Division 3.

Last year saw Cork’s first championship defeat to Tipperary since 1944 and there is growing concern in Leeside GAA circles about the sudden decline in Cork football, particularly as there are still several players on the panel with All-Ireland senior medals from 2010, when Cork last won Sam Maguire.

It is not clear whether the executive of the Cork County Board will meet with Healy and his management team ahead of Cork’s next league outing, at home to Meath. At last year’s county convention Cork chairman Ger Lane said: “The team is in transition, but we have the players and we should be much more competitive. This team is fully resourced and financed and we must see a major improvement from our team management and players in the league and championship in 2017.

“Cork football should be in a much better positions and questions have to be asked if it doesn’t happen in 2017.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Daniel Kearney will be fit to face Waterford for the Cork hurlers this weekend.

Kearney was substituted with a wrist injury before half-time in the Rebels’ league defeat to Kilkenny last Sunday, but the injury is not as bad as was first feared and he is available for selection for Sunday’s clash in Walsh Park.

Cormac Murphy, who was red carded in the Kilkenny game, is expected to receive a one-game ban and will not figure for Cork this weekend. Neither will Conor O’Sullivan, Paul Haughney, and Robbie O’Flynn, all of whom are injured, but Michael Cahalane has recovered from a knock picked up in a club football game and may figure in the game.