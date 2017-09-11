Cork saved as contentious late call denies Meath

CORK 1-09 - MEATH 1-09: Cork and Meath will have to do it all over after a controversial end to the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate camogie final in Croke Park yesterday.

Deep in injury-time, Meath’s Megan Thynne was winding up to shoot a winner when referee Liz Dempsey blew the final whistle.

The decision sparked anger on social media with bookmaking firm Paddy Power tweeting that they would pay out on a Meath win.

It would have been rough justice on Cork who led for the majority of proceedings and wasted a couple of gilt-edged opportunities with some dreadful wides in the final quarter in particular.

Rachel O’Shea opened the scoring for Cork and by the 10th minute, her colleagues on the inside line, Caroline Sugrue and Linda Collins had also gotten off the mark.

Keeva McCarthy shot a brace, the second a really well-crafted score after good work by Sugrue and Collins as Cork went 0-6 to 0-2 ahead but Meath responded with four in a row, Jane Dolan converting three frees and Sinéad Hackett also on target.

McCarthy was on target once more for Cork however before Katelyn Hickey finished brilliantly to the corner of the Meath net to make it 1-7 to 0-6 at the change of ends.

The second half lacked the fluidity of the first, although it had a rip-roaring start, with Amy Gaffney pointing directly from the throw-in, and then Kristina Troy blasting a goal just over a minute later.

That score was all about Aoife Minogue however, as the young Dunderry forward drew the cover with a powerful run through the middle and timed her pass to perfection. Troy made no mistake despite Amy Lee, who had a fine game, closing in.

Player of the match Finola Nevile and O’Shea moved Cork ahead quickly but the Leesiders failed to score in the last 26 minutes, including three of injury time

. Dillon halved the gap in the 52nd minute but it wasn’t until the second minute of injury time that she was able to hit the equaliser, just after Hickey had been sent off for a second yellow card offence.

Scorers for Cork:

R O’Shea (1f), K McCarthy (2f) 0-3 each; K Hickey 1-0; F Neville, L Collins, C Sugrue 0-1 each

Scorers for Meath:

J Dolan (0-5, all frees); K Troy (1-0); S Hackett (0-2); A Gaffney, A Minogue (f) (0-1 each).

CORK:

A Lee, L Weste, S Harrington, N Ní Chaoimh, R Kileen, S Buckley, L Callanan, F Neville, J Barry, K Hickey, K McCarthy, M McCarthy, R O’Shea, L Collins, C Sugrue.

Subs:

M Buckley for M McCarthy (46), S Fahy for O’Shea (60).

MEATH:

E Mangan, E Coffey, C Coffey, E Burke, Á Keogh, A Maguire, L Donoghue, C O’Brien, M Thynne, A Gaffney, K Troy, A Minogue, C Quinn, J Dolan, S Hackett. Sub: A Slattery for Quinn (43)

Referee:

L Dempsey (Kilkenny )