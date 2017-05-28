Cork round-up: Slick Sarsfields beat 14-man Glen Rovers

Cork senior champions Glen Rovers suffered a first defeat in 11 championship outings, beaten 1-16 to 1-11 by Sarsfields at Pairc Uí Rinn today.

The Glen were down to 14th men in the third minute when midfielder Donal Cronin was dismissed after an off-the-ball incident.

Despite that, Sars lead by just 0-9 to 0-7 at the break and a Patrick Horgan goal had Rovers right in it going into the last quarter. But Jack O’Connor struck back for Sars and they closed it out convincingly.

Midleton were too strong for neighbours Carrigtwohill in their Cork SHC round 1 clash at Páirc Uí Rinn, the Magpies running out 2-14 to 0-9 winners thanks in no small part to Conor Lehane's excellence up front - he scored eight points - and Luke O'Farrell's two goals.

At the fifth time of asking, Newcestown had cause to celebrate their maiden success in the senior hurling grade with a 1-15 to 0-12 win over old rivals Ballyhea on Sunday.

Cork forward Luke Meade recovered from a busted lip to fire the game’s only goal in the last couple of minutes to book a round 2A clash with Cork IT.

“This was our fifth game of senior hurling and it’s a weight lifted off us,” said Newcestown selector Seamus McCarthy. “It was our county final to win this and take the monkey off our back.

Erin's Own were 1-14 to 1-10 winners over Killeagh at Midleton. James O'Flynn's first-half goal helped last year's beaten finalists to a 1-7 to 0-6 half-time lead, Killeagh having been reduced to 14. While Andy Walsh netted for Killeagh in the second half, the closest they came was within one point.

Na Piarsaigh came out on top of a pulsating clash Newtownshandrum at Rathcormac, winning 1-20 to 1-18.

The game was level 12 times but in stoppage time, Na Piarsaigh captain Eoin Moynihan converted a magnificent free before landing a 65m for the lead. Padraig Gould then sent over the insurance score in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

In the PIHC, Ballinhassig roared into life in the second half of a wonderful tussle with Inniscarra to win 2-15 to 1-14

Seán O’Donoghue scored a splendid first half goal for Inniscarra and when he split the posts seven minutes into the second half, his side led by six points, 1-10 to 0-7.

However, in the following 10-minute spell Ballinhassig caught fire out-scoring Inniscarra 2-4 to 0-1 with Seán Coleman, top scoring with 1-4 and Michael Collins rifled their other goal.

A first half flourish sowed the seeds for Newmarket to overcome a disappointing Macroom in this Cork IFC tie at Millstreet yesterday (1-14 to 0-10).

The key goal came in the 19th minute: Kevin O'Sullivan netted after the Macroom defence failed to deal with a speculative delivery from Barry O’Connor. That strike left them 1-7 to 0-3 clear at the break. Macroom were thrown a lifeline on the restart when substitute Blake O’Gorman won a penalty but David Quinlan produced a stunning save from David Goold's effort.

Gabriel Rangers beat Carrigaline 5-15 to 1-13. Four goals in five second-half minutes from Eddie Goggin (2), Gerard O’Callaghan and Mark Cronin sealed the deal. Sean Kelleher had their opening goal in the third minute.

Midfielder Micheál Ó Deasuna was the star of the show in Castletownkenneigh yesterday - his 11 points firing Cill na Martra to victory over Clonakilty in this Cork IFC Round 2A game. (0-17 to 1-10).

St Finbarr’s had a comfortable 2-13 to 1-3 victory over Aghabullogue at Brinny. Cian Walsh and Robert O'Mahony got their goals.

Read full reports of all the matches in Monday's Irish Examiner