Cork ladies deserve to play on Páirc stage, says Masters

Former Cork football star James Masters hopes to see the Cork ladies football team play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this summer.

The three-time Munster SFC medal winner is now a selector with the All-Ireland and National League champions, and he believes Cork should be given an opportunity to play in front of a packed stadium when the revamped home of Cork GAA opens in June.

“I would love nothing better than to see a Munster final, if we’re to get there, to be played before a men’s Munster football championship game or a hurling championship game. I don’t see why we can’t make it happen. The girls have given a huge commitment and they’ve won numerous All-Irelands, league titles and All-Stars, but the biggest stage in Cork football is Páirc Ui Chaoimh,” said Masters, who tweeted about the prospect following news last week that Dublin and Mayo were to make history in playing the first ladies football NFL game in Croke Park as a curtain-raiser to Dublin and Roscommon men’s football tie.

“I can guarantee that from the reaction from the tweet that it would be hugely welcomed across the board. I only put it out as a comment that I’d love it, but there were players from other county teams and male players liking it, because that’s what the majority want to see. They want to see progress. Myself and Ephie (Fitzgerald) went to Dublin last Saturday to watch the Dublin-Mayo game, and it was so well received.

“In fairness to Dublin, Mick Bohane got on the case to get the game played in Croke Park before the men’s league match, so maybe that’s something we need to do ourselves. I would hope that the men’s county board would be open to it, and I think they are, to be honest, because they know the calibre of Cork football. Páirc Uí Chaoimh is a new pitch and a new stadium, and they’ve done a super job with it, so it should include the best female players in Cork playing there.

“You’ve got the likes of Brid Stack and Ciara O’Sullivan who have near-on 20 senior All-Ireland medals between them, yet they’ve never played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. They deserve to be playing in the best pitch in Cork.”

GAA Podcast: Trip for Tipp as Cork show signs of the Keegan effect

Or to get the latest episode automatically, you can SUBSCRIBE ON iTUNES