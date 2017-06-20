Cork IT pass Dohenys test

Cork IT 0-10

Dohenys 0-7

Cork SFC (Round 2B)

Dohenys could have snaffled a late game-saving goal, but there can be no arguments with Cork IT’s progression from this SFC round 2B tie at Newcestown last night.

The college side began like they meant business, three unanswered points inside ten minutes, but they wouldn’t register again until just before half-time as Danny Culloty equalised following a burst from Dohenys.

Matthew Bradley had them ahead on the resumption and they would stay in the ascendancy thereafter, but a total of 15 points indicated a certain wastefulness on behalf of the college side. Manager Conor Kelleher admitted that there had been a need for a half-time lecture.

“We certainly did that but even in the second half we should have pushed on a bit more,” he said. “Normally those lads would be very reliable and it just didn’t happen for them but the backs were amazing, Tom O’Sullivan there when it mattered most, Cian alongside him.

“Paul O’Sullivan came back in and showed what a leader he is and Adam Buckley at midfield, we brought him off after 20 minutes here the last night but he put that right tonight.” Unfortunately for Dohenys, it’s a second successive year of exiting the championship following two defeats. They will still have the quagmire of the relegation battle to negotiate, but there is at least consolation in the fact that Cork U21 panellist Seán Daly will be fully fit, a late injury meaning that he was only available as a late sub here.

As expected, Mark Buckley was the primary attacking threat for them, especially in the first half when there was a reluctance to take on shots, but three from him and one by Keith White had them 0-4 to 0-3 ahead in the 24th minute after what appeared to have been an early onslaught.

Culloty’s free got CIT going again — he was excellent from dead balls until a late injury inhibited his accuracy — and Bradley’s early second-half point was followed by another Culloty free and then a point from sub Stephen O’Sullivan and Shane Fitzmaurice won a good mark.

Just when they looked like they might push on again, Mark Quinn reduced the margin and Buckley left a point in it with a free after an advantage hadn’t accrued.

Keith Hegarty and Culloty, with a massive sideline kick, responded for CIT and they would have moved further ahead only for the same post to be hit by O’Sullivan with a goal effort and Culloty with a free.

Then came the chance Dohenys will rue. Barry O’Donovan’s delivery towards Buckley was half-cleared by Tom O’Sullivan and the ball fell to Quinn but he had to take a touch to create the angle and Conor Madden was able to smother his shot. O’Sullivan’s second left four in it again and though Brendan McCarthy had a late Dohenys point, CIT weren’t to be denied.

For them, a place in the third-round draw awaits. While long delays during the summer are the bugbear of club sides, will they benefit from a lay-off until closer to term time?

“No time is a good time for us, if it was three weeks ago lads would be busy with exams,” Kelleher said.

“It’s a busy time for them with their clubs but we won’t use that as an excuse. We have a wealth of talent available to us, we can’t train them like a normal club but we’re delighted that they make the effort to come out and represent the college.

“Hopefully, the next time around we’ll be able to do a bit more with them.”

Scorers for Cork IT:

D Culloty 0-5 (three frees, one sideline), S O’Sullivan 0-2, M Bradley, K Hegarty, C O’Keeffe 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dohenys:

M Buckley 0-4 (three frees), K White, M Quinn, B McCarthy 0-1 each.

Cork IT (Cork clubs unless stated):

C Madden (Barryroe); C Murphy (An Ghaeltacht, Kerry), T O’Sullivan (Dingle, Kerry), J Carver (Kanturk); B Sugrue (Renard, Kerry), P O’Sullivan (Valentina Young Islanders, Kerry), S Fitzmaurice (Brosna, Kerry); D Daly (Fr Casey’s, Limerick), A Buckley (Dromtarriffe); J Harrington (Castletownbere), M Bradley (Aghabullogue), D Culloty (Newmarket); K Hegarty (St Michael’s), M O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary), C O’Keeffe (Newmarket).

Subs:

M O’Boyle (Dingle, Kerry) for P O’Sullivan (18-49, blood), S O’Sullivan (Templenoe, Kerry) for Harrington (30), P Clifford (Fossa, Kerry) for O’Keeffe (half-time), K Fitzgerald (Ballygarvan), M Draper (Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas) for Culloty (60, injured), B Murphy (Lyre) for Hegarty (60).

DOHENYS:

D Kelly; T O’Leary, N Hurley, B O’Donovan; P Crowley, E Lavers, J Carroll; C O’Donovan, J Kelly; N Collins, B McCarthy, K White; M Quinn, D O’Dwyer, M Buckley.

Subs:

S Daly for Collins (48), K Crowley for White (52), D Mawe for O’Dwyer (60, black card).

Referee:

C Dineen (Douglas).