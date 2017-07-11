Home»Sport»Soccer

DONAL O'GRADY: Cork had to think their way to Munster glory

Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Donal O'Grady

Cork manager Kieran Kingston must be very pleased with this Munster Championship win. The final was a different game to the earlier wins by the Rebels.

Clare's Patrick O'Connor and Cork's Seamus Harnedy tussle for the ball during the Munster SHC final at Semple Stadium. Picture: Ryan Byrne

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS cork, clare, hurling, gaa, munster final

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Blessed are Cork and Clare's linebreakers in Munster final


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Christian Horner slams Silverstone 'mismanagement' as they reveal €9m losses despite sell-out crowds

Michael Carrick speaks of 'huge honour' after he is named Man Utd club captain

Johanna Konta fights back from a set down to set up Venus Williams clash in Wimbledon semi-finals

Chris Froome makes it 50 yellow jerseys as Marcel Kittel wins his fourth Tour de France stage

Lifestyle

Lily Collins' new film is facing up to reality of anorexia

Dove breastfeeding ad leads to a feeding frenzy

Making Cents: Bin charge changes could see return of reusable nappies

Everything you need to know before Game of Thrones is back on our screens

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, July 08, 2017

    • 11
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 38
    • 45
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 