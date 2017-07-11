Cork manager Kieran Kingston must be very pleased with this Munster Championship win. The final was a different game to the earlier wins by the Rebels.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Blessed are Cork and Clare's linebreakers in Munster final
Breaking Stories
Christian Horner slams Silverstone 'mismanagement' as they reveal €9m losses despite sell-out crowds
Michael Carrick speaks of 'huge honour' after he is named Man Utd club captain
Johanna Konta fights back from a set down to set up Venus Williams clash in Wimbledon semi-finals
Chris Froome makes it 50 yellow jerseys as Marcel Kittel wins his fourth Tour de France stage
Lifestyle
Lily Collins' new film is facing up to reality of anorexia
Dove breastfeeding ad leads to a feeding frenzy
Making Cents: Bin charge changes could see return of reusable nappies
Everything you need to know before Game of Thrones is back on our screens
More From The Irish Examiner