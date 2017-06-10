The idea that for Cork the only way is up is completely wrong. There’s new depths there to plummet, writes Colm Cooper.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
The impact of big mouths, bully boys and brave men
Breaking Stories
Cork boss Healy calls for club games to be put back
Jonathan Walters taking nothing for granted in Ireland's World Cup bid
Jelena Ostapenko became the first unseeded woman to win the French Open since 1933
Lee Chin guides Wexford to break 13-year Kilkenny duck
Lifestyle
Basket cases: The new trend in artisan weaves
Album Review - Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie
Here's how to give your garden a homegrown organic treatment
Live music - Primavera Sound Festival
More From The Irish Examiner