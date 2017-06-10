Home»Sport»Soccer

COLM COOPER: Cork football is as close to rock bottom as it has been in decades

Saturday, June 10, 2017
Colm Cooper

The idea that for Cork the only way is up is completely wrong. There’s new depths there to plummet, writes Colm Cooper.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, Cork, football, GAA

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

The impact of big mouths, bully boys and brave men


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Cork boss Healy calls for club games to be put back

Jonathan Walters taking nothing for granted in Ireland's World Cup bid

Jelena Ostapenko became the first unseeded woman to win the French Open since 1933

Lee Chin guides Wexford to break 13-year Kilkenny duck

Lifestyle

Basket cases: The new trend in artisan weaves

Album Review - Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie

Here's how to give your garden a homegrown organic treatment

Live music - Primavera Sound Festival

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, June 10, 2017

    • 5
    • 6
    • 19
    • 20
    • 24
    • 29
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 