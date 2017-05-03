Cork ease into semi-finals of Munster MHC

Cork 1-24, Waterford 0-8: Cork eased into the semi-finals of the Munster MHC with this 19-point rout of Waterford The Déise, who entered the contest off the back of a heavy defeat to Clare, were aided by a slight breeze in the opening period and yet found themselves seven in arrears at the break, 0-11 to 0-4.

The visitors only managed one point from play in that first half an hour and went scoreless from the ninth and 22nd minute as they struggled to break down a Cork defence well marshalled by centre-back James Keating.

Cork enjoyed no such difficulties at the other end, with corner-forward Brian Turnbull leading the way with five points. Daire Connery, Craig Hanifin and Liam O’Shea also chipped in with two apiece and the interval gap could have been greater but for two fine saves from Déise ‘keeper Eoghan Browne.

Waterford had the first say of the second-half through a Thomas Douglas free, but they would not score again until the 59th minute, by which time the difference between the sides had stretched 20-points.

Brian Roche supplied the Cork goal on 36 minutes after Robert Downey had flicked a James Keating free perfectly into his path. The floodgates opened thereafter, with Turnbull, Hanifin, Connery and O’Shea swelling their personal tallies. Evan Sheehan, corner-back Conor O’Callaghan and subs Barry Murphy and John Geary also got in on the act.

Waterford play Limerick next week with the winners advancing to the semi-finals.

Scorers for Cork: B Turnbull (0-10, 0-3 frees); B Roche (1-0); D Connery (0-3, 0-3 frees), C Hanifin, L O’Shea (0-3 each); E Sheehan (0-2); C O’Callaghan, B Murphy, J Geary (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: B Power (0-5, 0-5 frees); T Douglas (0-1 free), I Daly (0-1 free) T Looby (0-1 each).

Cork: G Collins (Ballinhassig); S O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), E Roche (Bride Rovers); R Howell (Douglas), J Keating (Kildorrery), G Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s); D Connery (Na Piarsaigh), D Lenihan (Ballyhooly); C Hanifin (Na Piarsaigh), L O’Shea (Lisgoold), B Roche (Bride Rovers); E Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh), R Downey (Glen Rovers), B Turnbull (Douglas Subs: B Murphy (Castlelyons) for Lenihan (48); J Geary (Newtownshandrum) for O’Shea (48); B Buckley (Dromina) for B Roche (51); A Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill) for Howell (52); J O’Callaghan (Charleville) for E Roche (52).

Waterford: E Browne (Mount Sion); C Giles-Doran (De La Salle), J Flavin (Ardmore), M Noonan (Cappoquin); M Power (Clonea), L O’Brien (Mount Sion), D Booth (Colligan); I Daly (Lismore), S Whelan-Barrett (Abbeyside); C Whelan (Brickey Rangers), B Power (Clonea), H Ruddle (Ballygunner); G Dalton (Modeligo), T Looby (Abbeyside), T Douglas (De La Salle).

Subs: I Beecher (Tallow) for Booth, C Power (Clonea) for Dalton, K Bennett (Lismore) for Ruddle (all half-time); E Cullen (Mount Sion) for Whelan-Barrett (42); R Dunphy (Ballyduff Lower) for Douglas (55).

Referee: P Kelly (Tipperary).