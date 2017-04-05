Cork crush Waterford by 41 points in quarter-final mismatch

Waterford 0-1 Cork 6-24: The Cork U17 footballers scored 6-21 from play in a woefully one-sided provincial quarter-final at Fraher Field last night.

Conor McMahon from Kilshannig fired 2-3 in the opening half and captain Blake Murphy shot six points in total as 10 of the young Rebels were on target by the final whistle. Half-backs David Lardner (0-4) and James O’Mullane (1-1) also joined in in the rout.

Mark Cronin tapped over a free within 40 seconds as the visitors had 24 first half attempts. The home team were savaged under long kick-outs for the opening quarter. Cork claimed three marks and slotted nine points in that space of time, three from Mark Cronin and two apiece by Blake Murphy and Conor McMahon.

Seven minutes before the break, McMahon palmed home. Cronin and Conor Russell combined to set up McMahon who lashed the ball into the far corner on the stroke of half-time.

Déise corner-back Conor Burns notched their solitary point with the last kick. Despite shooting nine wides and striking the metalwork twice, James McCarthy’s side led 2-11 to 0-1 at the break. Before a crowd of 233, the massacre continued unabated on the change of sides. Sub Colin Walsh blasted a goal within four minutes of his introduction. Another replacement Killian Murphy bundled in a fourth. Walsh sizzled the roof of the rigging for his second major before O’Mullane completed a 41-point hiding.

The winners host Limerick in the semis on May 2.

Scorer for Waterford:

C Burns 0-1.

Scorers for Cork:

C McMahon 2-3; C Walsh 2-1; B Murphy 0-6; J O’Mullane 1-1; M Cronin (3fs), D Lardner 0-4 each; F Herlihy 0-3; K Murphy 1-0; C Russell, J Murphy 0-1 each.

WATERFORD:

D Daniels; R Stringer, J Keane, C Burns; S Cronin, J Devine, R McGrath; N MacCathmhaoil, T Ahern; B Flynn, D Beresford, K Roche; J Ó Lonáin, S Kiely, A Gleeson.

Subs:

M Lonergan for MacCathmhaoil (41); J Dunne for McGrath (47); J Griffin for Gleeson (48); B Gough for Burns (53); J Walsh for Ó Lonáin (55).

CORK: C

Lankfort; J Corcoran, D O’Mahony, E Lehane; J O’Mullane, G Lardner, D Lardner; M Keane, N O’Sullivan; F Herlihy, B Murphy, J Murphy; M Cronin, C Russell, C McMahon.

Subs:

C Walsh for Cronin (36); C Crowley for Keane (39); K Murphy for J Murphy (41); D Doody for Lankfort (46); D Twomey for O’Mahony (51); R O’Flynn for Russell (51).

Referee:

B Griffin (Kerry)