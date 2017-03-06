Cork Constitution dig it out against Belvedere

Cork Constitution 16 Old Belvedere 10: Cork Constitution had to come from behind to secure victory against a brave Old Belvedere outfit in this tightly contested Ulster Bank League Division 1A tussle at Temple Hill on Saturday.

It was an arduous week for Constitution, who had just a six day turnaround from winning the Munster Senior Cup for the 29th time on the previous Sunday, and Belvedere certainly made them sweat for this narrow league win that was secured off the back of a magnificent defensive performance.

Old Belvedere played a high tempo game and had most of the territory, but Constitution snatched victory with a try and penalty in a 90 second spell as the game ticked into the last quarter.

For Belvedere coach Paul Cunningham it was a disappointing outcome given the numerous chances which his side had created.

“They (Con) defended very well but we left a real chance of a score behind us and then they got a first-half breakaway try that proved to be a big swing. We fronted up well but lost.

Next up is Terenure and we’ll prepare well for that and see what happens,” said Cunningham.

Belvedere remain rooted to the bottom of the Division 1A table while Con are in third and are very much on course for a place in the semi-finals.

Con have a testing game away to leaders Lansdowne on Saturday, but for now head coach Brian Hickey is content with his lot and was full of praise for his charges, even it they took a winding road to victory.

“It was memorable for me, we played a senior cup final last Sunday and gave a gutsy, honest 80 minute defensive performance; the lads were out in their feet a bit and Old Belvedere are always challenging. From January 4 we have played eight games of incredible intensity.

“Professional players would be rested after four of them. We’ve had injuries, guys taken into sevens squad and to Munster, so basically the same group of amateur players have played week in week out.

“This was a memorable performance for me against a team that ask questions of opponents throughout the field.”

The visitors opened up a 10-0 lead inside 15 minutes with a penalty from Paul O’Keeffe who also converted Danny Riordan’s try.

Con had only one real first half scoring chance and took it in style when Brian Hayes charged through to leave the half time score 10-5.

But despite having wind advantage in the second period, Con were unable to build any great momentum.

It took 26 minutes for Tomas Quinlan to edge his side closer with a penalty and then Luke Cahill grabbed an excellent try to give Con the lead for the first time before Quinlan added an injury time penalty.

CORK CONSTITUTION:

L O’Connell, JJ O’Neill, N Hodson, N Kenneally (captain), R Jermyn, T Quinlan, J Poland, L O’Connor, M Abbott, G Sweeney, B Hayes, C Kindregan, G Lawlor, J Murphy, L Cahill.

Rolling replacements:

V O’Brien, G Duffy, C Barry, J Higgins, M Clune.

OLD BELVEDERE:

D Riordan, S McDonald, J Kennedy (captain), P Robb, A Sheehan, P O’Keeffe, C Rock, J McWilliams-Gray, C O’Flynn, A Howard, J Kelly, C Owende, K Miller, M Oyuga, J Slattery.

Rolling replacements:

K O’Neill, J Ingles, M Ritani, T Jongh, S Killeen.

Referee:

S Gaffikin (IRFU).