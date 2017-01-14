Cork Con win their 43rd Charity Cup

Cork Constitution 17 Highfield 11 (AET): Cork Constitution retained their Cork Charity Cup title and added their name on the trophy for the 43rd time with an extra time victory over a game Highfield side at Woodleigh Park.

Highfield will wonder how they lost this tie, as they totally dominated the second half but found it very difficult to breech a solid Con’ defence.

The holders led 8-3 at half time with a try from Luke Cahill after Tomas Quinlan and Luke Kingston exchanged penalties.

Quinlan did score a try for Con’ after intercepting on his own ten meter line but play was called back for an off the ball incident.

Con’ were on the back foot for the entire second half with the ‘Field pack rampant.

All the drama came in the last ten minutes when Highfield levelled with Fintan O’Sullivan touching down following a maul.

Kingston who had an off day with the boot failed to convert but made amends with a penalty shortly after for an 11-8 lead.

Sensing the game slipping from them Con’ upped the ante and Quinlan tied the scores with a minute remaining.

Two penalties in the second period of extra time decided the contest.

Cork Constitution:

D Lyons; L O’Connell, M Clune, N Kenneally, R Jermyn; T Quinlan, J Higgins; G Duffy, M Abbott, G Sweeney; C Barry, E Mintern; G Stokes, J Murphy, L Cahill.

Replacements:

J McHenry, G Roche, C Fouhy, J O’Callaghan, L Duffy, B Pope, B Galvin.

Highfield:

L Kingston; P Martin, B Murphy, M Dorgan, D O’Sullivan; B O’Hea, C Bannon; D O’Callaghan, D O’Hea, M Dillane; D Kelly, D O’Connell; D Lane, J Duffy, F O’Sullivan.

Replacements:

D Healy, C Forde, E L