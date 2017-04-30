Cork club round-up: Statement of intent from Carbery Rangers in 14-point win

Reigning Cork county champions Carbery Rangers sent out a serious statement of intent with this Cork SFC first round 14-point annihilation of Clonakilty.

The Rosscarbery outfit played against the elements in the first-half and yet still managed to command a 1-6 to 0-2 interval lead. John Hayes pounced for the opening major of the contest and their dominance was highlighted in the fact that Clon failed to score from play in the first half an hour.

It was game over within 20 seconds of the restart as Robbie Kiely tore through the Clonakilty defence and struck a ferocious shot into the top right corner of the Clon goal. Matters went to bad to worse thereafter for Clonakilty as they lost Tom Clancy to a second yellow. This was balanced out by Carbery Rangers Michael Mennis picking up a second yellow. It finished 2-15 to 1-4.

The first game between Ilen Rovers and Carbery ended all square after extra-time (1-13 to 0-16), with two Dan McEoin frees earning Ilen a share of the spoils.

They appeared in serious trouble when Carbery's Kevin O’Driscoll dissected the posts with the outside of the right boot 23 seconds into the second period of extra-time to move the divisional outfit 0-16 to 1-11 clear.

They had a chance to edge three in front thereafter, but a run-of-the-mill free was sent wide by Brian O’Driscoll.

O’Driscoll finished with seven points and it was his sideline kick one minute into stoppages that forced extra-time. Carbery trailed by 1-9 to 0-6 entering the final quarter but kicked six without reply draw level. Three of that tally came from the boot of O’Driscoll.

Stephen Leonard supplied the Ilen goal five minutes in and, with the wind at their backs in the opening half, led 1-7 to 0-4 at the break.

Premier Intermediate football

Ronan O’Mahony’s fortuitous first-half goal proved the difference maker in Bantry Blues’ 1-7 to 0-7 Cork Premier IFC first round victory over St. Vincent’s at Enniskeane on Saturday. Leading 0-4 to 0-3 after 23 minutes of a disappointing first half, Tim Foley lined up a long-range free hoping to extend the west Cork club’s advantage. Foley’s attempt dropped short but forced St. Vincent’s goalkeeper Ian O’Sullivan into an uncomfortable from which Ronan O’Mahony pounced to rifle the loose ball home.

While it wasn’t a festival of free-flowing football, 80 minutes of action provided plenty of tension as Macroom prevailed in the Premier IFC at Cill na Martra with a one-point win over Naomh Abán (0-15 to 0-14 AET)

Macroom overcame first-half profligacy as Pa Lucey’s late free forced extra time. While they fell behind again in extra time, impressive sub Alan Quinn landed two points before David Horgan got what proved to be the winner.

Premier Intermediate hurling

A well taken goal by David Cremin five minutes from time secured victory for Blarney against Watergrasshill in Sunday’s Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship clash at Pairc Ui Rinn (1-11 to 0-9). Neither team will feel they did themselves justice in this game, however, which was marred by seriously wayward shooting.

Fermoy were blown away by Kilworth (3-15 to 1-14) after a fantastic display of scoring in an opening half when Kilworth used the wind perfectly to their advantage. Noel McNamara smashed 3-3 for the winners, who led 2-7 to 0-3 at the break.

KANTURK advanced to a meeting with Charleville after defeating Castlelyons 3-12 to 1-13 in yesterday's Cork Premier IHC clash at Castletownroche.

The winners laid the foundation for victory in the first half when, with wind advantage, they hit 2-9. When Anthony Nash went long with his puck-outs, they were landing in the opposing danger area.

On 22 minutes, Alan O’Keeffe ran through to nab Kanturk’s first green flag and on the brink of half-time Donnacha Kenneally got a stick to another monstrous free from Nash to put them 2-9 to 1-9 clear.

Intermediate football

GLANWORTH were too strong for Douglas in Saturday's Cork IFC first round tie at Watergrasshil

One of the favourites for the title, Glanworth showed their quality in patches, especially in the second-half against the strong wind winning 2-11 to 1-5.

The wind was a major factor in this encounter and having won the toss they elected to play with it and that decision was rewarded as they led 1-9 to 0-1 at the break.

And with five minutes left O’Riordan make sure with a second goal.

Intermediate hurling

There was drama aplenty in the closing stages of yesterday’s Premier Intermediate hurling first round game in Pairc Ui Rinn - Charleville’s late goal from Mark Kavanagh looked to have won it but Fr O’Neill’s replied with a Declan Dalton goal which almost pushed proceedings to extra time. Charleville held out for a 1-16 to 2-12 win

Sarsfields made a winning return to the Cork Intermediate hurling grade with a deserved 0-19 to 1-9 win over Dungourney in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday. Not since the 60s has their second string played at intermediate level. They led 0-11 to 0-4 having played into the breeze in the first half.

A Ryan Denny goal gave Dungourney hope but Sars picked up the pace again to run out easy winners.

Kilbrittain held off Castlemartyr 2-11 to 0-14 after two goals just before half-time put them in command. Ross Cashman netted the first green flag from the penalty spot following a foul on Tom Harrington and Cian O’Leary scored a beauty when his overhead strike connected with Cashman’s lengthy free.

Midleton advanced to the first round of the Intermediate Hurling Championship after a hard fought win over Grenagh in yesterday's preliminary round tie at Caherlag (2-16 to 2-14).

A two-goal burst inside the opening ten minutes proved decisive as Grenagh were overly reliant on the dead ball accuracy of their captain Sean Bourke to keep in touch. Eoghan Walsh and Padraig Nagle goaled for the winners while Bourke and Paul Barry Murphy netted for Grenagh.

