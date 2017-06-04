Cork club round-up: Harnedy impressive as Imokilly beat students

Séamus Harnedy scored 1-5 as Imokilly beat UCC by 1-26 to 3-10 at Riverstown in the Cork SHC.

Two goals from Anthony Spillane helped UCC to lead by 2-7 to 0-10 as half-time neared but the East Cork division finished the half with five consecutive points and they held the lead until the end.

Andrew Casey got a late consolation goal for UCC, but Imokilly never looked like being overhauled.

Corner-forward Aaron Myers hit 3-3 from play as Sarsfields followed up last week’s win over Glen Rovers with a 3-22 to 2-13 victory over Duhallow.

Captain Lorcán McLoughlin was superb for the divisional side and they were just a point down early in the second half. But Myers hit two of his goals in the second period as Sars pulled away.

In the Cork SFC, an impressive Valley Rovers pulled off a surprise eight-win over 2014 champions Ballincollig at Cloughduv, 2-15 to 1-10.

Former Cork star Paddy Kelly had an early goal for Collig, but the Innishannon men recovered to lead 1-7 to 1-4 at the break, Billy Crowley with their goal. The winners outscored Ballincollig by 1-6 to 0-2 in the final quarter, with sub Eoghan Delaney adding the second goal.

Ten points from play by full-forward Seán O’Donovan were central to Ilen Rovers’ 0-17 to 0-10 win over St Nicholas in Bandon. Nick’s came back to within three points midway through the second but impressive Rovers pushed on again for a convincing win.

A second-half spell of 1-6 without reply helped power Ballinhassig to a 4-22 to 1-14 win over Carrigaline in the Cork IHC at Riverstick. Conor Desmond hit 1-10 for the winners, while Paul Coomey grabbed a brace of goals.

Also in the IHC, Blackrock had two points to spare over Eire Og, 0-14 to 0-12. When Eire Og’s Daniel O’Connor levelled the match in the 59th minute, extra-time looked on the cards, but a free from goalkeeper Gavin Connolly and another point from Luke Fogarty sealed Blackrock’s win.

A stirring second half display produced the two goals that Kilbrittain overcome west Cork rivals Barryroe at Clonakilty, 2-16 to 1-9.

Declan Harrington's 46th-minute goal pushed Kilbrittain in front for the first time before Pat O'Mahony spotted Barryroe goalkeeper Billy O'Donovan off his line (having just taken a free) and found the net from halfway to secure victory with two minutes to go.

