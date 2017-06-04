Home»Sport»Soccer

Cork club round-up: Harnedy impressive as Imokilly beat students

Sunday, June 04, 2017

Séamus Harnedy scored 1-5 as Imokilly beat UCC by 1-26 to 3-10 at Riverstown in the Cork SHC.

Two goals from Anthony Spillane helped UCC to lead by 2-7 to 0-10 as half-time neared but the East Cork division finished the half with five consecutive points and they held the lead until the end.
 
Andrew Casey got a late consolation goal for UCC, but Imokilly never looked like being overhauled.

Corner-forward Aaron Myers hit 3-3 from play as Sarsfields followed up last week’s win over Glen Rovers with a 3-22 to 2-13 victory over Duhallow.

Captain Lorcán McLoughlin was superb for the divisional side and they were just a point down early in the second half. But Myers hit two of his goals in the second period as Sars pulled away.

In the Cork SFC, an  impressive Valley Rovers pulled off a surprise eight-win over 2014 champions Ballincollig at Cloughduv, 2-15 to 1-10.

Former Cork star Paddy Kelly had an early goal for Collig, but the Innishannon men recovered to lead 1-7 to 1-4 at the break, Billy Crowley with their goal. The winners outscored Ballincollig by 1-6 to 0-2 in the final quarter, with sub Eoghan Delaney adding the second goal.

Ten points from play by full-forward Seán O’Donovan were central to Ilen Rovers’  0-17 to 0-10 win over St Nicholas in Bandon. Nick’s came back to within three points midway through the second but impressive Rovers pushed on again for a convincing win.

A second-half spell of 1-6 without reply helped power Ballinhassig to a 4-22 to 1-14 win over Carrigaline in the Cork IHC at Riverstick. Conor Desmond hit 1-10 for the winners, while  Paul Coomey grabbed a brace of goals.

Also in the IHC, Blackrock had two points to spare over Eire Og, 0-14 to 0-12. When Eire Og’s Daniel O’Connor levelled the match in the 59th minute, extra-time looked on the cards, but a free from goalkeeper Gavin Connolly and another point from Luke Fogarty sealed Blackrock’s win.

A stirring second half display produced the  two  goals that Kilbrittain overcome west Cork rivals Barryroe at Clonakilty, 2-16 to 1-9.  

Declan Harrington's 46th-minute goal pushed Kilbrittain in front for the first time before Pat O'Mahony spotted Barryroe goalkeeper Billy O'Donovan off his line (having just taken a free) and found the net from halfway to secure victory with two minutes to go.

More to follow

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Clare prosper as sweepers give way to space age

Waterford or Cork won’t be unduly worried

The waiting game over as Shane O’Donnell delivers in style

Far from pretty but Banner finally banish four-year blues


Breaking Stories

Martin O'Neill believes Cyrus Christie is more than able to stand in for injured Seamus Coleman

Ireland v Uruguay: Story of the match

Here's how Cork City Marathon organisers used technology to look after runners

Clare made to sweat for their win over Limerick

Lifestyle

It’s time to brighten up the home with a summery vibe

Mallow garden festival numbers bloom

Album Review: Roger Waters - Is This The Life We Really Want?

Miyazaki - the little Japanese takeaway luring top restaurant critics to Cork

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, June 03, 2017

    • 8
    • 10
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 37
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 