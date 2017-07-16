Cork club round-up: Duhallow knock out Bride Rovers

Late points from Stephen O’Reilly and Shane Crowley edged Duhallow into the fourth round of the Cork SHC, with a 1-20 to 1-18 win over Bride Rovers at Páirc Uí Rinn today.

Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash had converted two long-range frees for Duhallow, but a late mistake allowed Michael Collins level the game. However, the divisional side responded quickly to book their passage. Jack Murphy got their first-half goal.

Fr. O’Neill’s progressed to the quarterfinal of the Cork PIHC with an impressive victory over Kilworth yesterday, 3-14 to 0-8.

Cork U21 hero Declan Dalton set up Eoin Conway for their opening goal, before firing a beauty himself in the second half. In between, sub Eoin Motherway also raised a green flag.

Aghada bounced back from their defeat to Sarsfields with a 3-15 to 0-15 victory over Ballinhassig in round 3 of the Cork IHC at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday night. Cian Fleming was the hat-trick hero, bagging 3-6. Ballinhassig were short a number of regular players and despite hitting 15 wides, Aghada proved much too strong.

Éire Óg had a 3-16 to 1-14 win over Castlemartyr. Kevin Hallissey and sub Keith Riordan hit 3-7 of Éire Óg’s total, while Brian Lawton was particularly sharp for the losers and Cian Haines struck their early goal.

Kildorrery beat Milford 1-13 to 0-10, with smashing late goal from Steven Coughlan sealing victory.

In the Cork Premier Intermediate Football Championship, Bandon had their first second-tier win in 27 years, overcoming Nemo rangers, 2-11 to 0-13. Goals from Alan Johnson and Barry Collins within the space of 30 seconds were the key.

Former Clare star Barry Murphy was the key difference as Killavullen claimed the first Cork county title of the year at Páirc Uí Rinn last night, the JBHC, beating White’s Cross 2-14 to 1-8.

Player-manager Murphy, an All-Ireland winner in 1997, was the star turn at full-forward, getting both of the goals for the north Cork side.

More to follow.

Reports from all the games in Monday's Irish Examiner