Cork City's Sean Maguire ‘50/50’ for trip to Drogheda

Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Martin Claffey

League of Ireland: Cork City striker Sean Maguire has emerged as a major doubt for the trip to Drogheda on Friday night.

Maguire came off after an hour during City’s 4-0 win over Galway United last Friday with a hamstring strain.

Cork travel to Drogheda on Friday before hosting Sligo Rovers just four days later, and manager John Caulfield now faces a big decision on their main goal threat, rating him “50/50” for the trip to United Park (7.45pm, live on eir Sport).

“Seanie is being assessed. We’ll give him as close to kick off as we can to see where he’s at. Two games in four days is asking a lot of him,” said Cork boss Caulfield yesterday.

“I have to look at the bigger picture. He’s doing light training. He’s working with the physios every day. It’s probably 50/50. Certainly with Monday’s match coming, you have be careful.”

Maguire was last year’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division top scorer with 18 goals, and he has started this season in red-hot form, scoring the winner against Finn Harps in the league opener and opening the scoring in the win over Galway.

Garry Buckley is expected to feature against Drogheda having served a one-match suspension after being sent off against Finn Harps at Ballybofey.

Meanwhile, Dundalk’s clash with St Patrick’s Athletic has been moved to Saturday March 18 with a 7pm kick-off. It was originally down for a St Patrick’s Day kick-off.

