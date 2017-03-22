Cork City won’t risk injured stars in Dundalk clash

Cork City boss John Caulfield won’t take risks of causing long-term injury damage to his players for short-term gain in Saturday’s Premier Division top-of-the-table clash with Dundalk.

SSE Airtricity Premier Division

Cork City v Dundalk

Saturday: Turner’s Cross, 3pm

Referee: TBC

TV: Live on RTÉ2

Bet: City 11/8 Dundalk 7/4 Draw 12/5

Midfielder Greg Bolger has been ruled out having missed the St Patrick’s Day win over Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium with a calf injury and City boss John Caulfield has confirmed the Wexford man will be absent again against the champions.

The club are also delaying a decision on defender John Dunleavy, the skipper being nursed back to fitness after a long-term layoff.

John Kavanagh is another player recovering from a long layoff who won’t be risked against the Lilywhites.

The Leesiders may be three points clear at the top of the Premier Division, with an opportunity to open up a six-point gap on Saturday, but Caulfield admits he is taking a softly, softly approach with a long season ahead.

“It’s too soon for Greg. We’re not going to risk him this weekend,” said Caulfield yesterday.

“Johnny, we’re weighing up with the physios. It’s a long season. The league will really kick on from mid to late August onwards. We don’t want guys out for two or three months so we’re being a bit extra careful.

“At this time of the season you’re giving guys the extra couple of weeks that maybe if it was the last four or five weeks of the season, it wouldn’t happen.”

Caulfield took time yesterday to pay tribute to Derry City captain Ryan McBride, whose death stunned the entire football community. The Cork squad discussed the shocking news with management at training on Monday.

“Ryan’s a player that any manager in this country would want in their team, a top centre back, a tough bit of stuff,” said Caulfield.

“It’s tragic for his family and all connected with the club. It’s a shock to everyone. I think he’s a player every manager in this league would want.

“I think he was everything good about the game. In the modern era where you’ve a lot of people who are funking and faking and diving all over the place, he was strong, aggressive, and everything that any manager would want in a centre-back.

“He would be the key guy that we would always identify for the Derry set pieces, he was your number one guy to pick up because he was so dangerous.

“He scored against us in the cup a couple of years ago and he scored against us in the league. He showed massive leadership and was a very good footballer.”

City defender Kevin O’Connor also paid tribute to the Derry man. “It’s scary that that can happen to a man that fit. Everyone has him in their thoughts. He was probably the toughest player in the league.”