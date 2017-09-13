Cork City to earn their stripes again in new kit

Holders Cork City could be wearing a new kit if they reach the FAI Cup final this season.

The SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders will team up with adidas next season after a 20-year break, as the German sportswear giants become the official kit supplier to the club once again.

The club confirmed yesterday adidas will kit out the club’s teams for a three-year term, from the conclusion of this year’s SSE Airtricity League season.

City’s contract with Teamwear Ireland for the supply of Nike Sportswear concludes on October 31 — just five days before this year’s FAI Cup final at Aviva Stadium. This means Cork could unveil a new strip in the November final — but only if they overcome Munster rivals Limerick FC in their semi-final first.

John Caulfield’s City side face the Shannonsiders on September 29 as they aim to reach a third cup final in a row, having lost to Dundalk in 2015 before gaining revenge on Stephen Kenny’s side last season. While it is understood the club would be free contractually to wear a new kit if they reached the cup final the logistics with such a short turnaround before the final would be a hurdle to be overcome.

Details of the 2018 kit will be announced in the coming weeks, to be available before Christmas.

Cork City wore adidas kits from its formation in 1984, and continued wearing these kits until 1998, the year they won the FAI Cup final, beating Shelbourne 1-0 at Dalymount Park in a replay, having drawn the first final 0-0. Over the years the club also enjoyed success in the three-stripe brand when they won their first title in 1993, and when they held Bayern Munich 1-1 at Musgrave Park in a 1991 Uefa Cup first leg match.

City’s business development manager Lisa Fallon said the new deal was worth a “significant” figure. “I know our supporters will have very fond memories of some of the iconic adidas kits worn by the club in the past, and we all look forward to seeing the exciting range of playing kit, training apparel and fanwear that will be available,” she said. Club chairman Pat Lyons, said: “This is an exciting time for the club on and off the pitch, and this partnership is further evidence of the progress being made.”