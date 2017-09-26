Cork City looking to seal first title in 12 years on Friday 13th

Cork City 1 - Dundalk 1: Cork City were just three minutes away from their first title in 12 years last night but, frustratingly for the home side, a Robbie Benson goal — cancelling out a first half Brian Gartland own goal — smashed and grabbed the point for Dundalk which was enough to prevent the trophy officially changing hands at Turner’s Cross.

So the wait goes on a bit longer for City despite a hugely dominant performance against the reigning champions which was, in truth, worthy of so much more than a share of the spoils. But it’s the result which always tells the only tale that really counts and this 1-1 draw means that, barring Dundalk slipping up against Finn Harps on Saturday week, City’s next chance to claim the title will be away to Bohemians on — of all days — Friday October 13, after their game against Derry City, originally scheduled for October 7, was moved to Monday, October 16 because of international call-ups.

Kieran Sadlier, who was probably Cork’s brightest spark in the defeat to Limerick, joined Greg Bolger and Robbie Williams on the bench as skipper Alan Bennett, Garry Buckley and Conor McCormack returned for the visit of the reigning champions.

In front of a passionate full house at the Cross of 6,983 — a season’s best attendance which included Roy Keane — and on a perfect evening for football, the game got off to a full-blooded, full throttle start and, with tackles flying in and tempers running high from the off, it was clear that referee Robert Rogers was going to have his hands full in the highly charged atmosphere.

But the first blood of real significance was drawn in the 20th minute as a superb Cork move ended with self-destruction for Dundalk. Following some slick City interplay, Stephen Dooley, switching across to the right flank, did well to get in a low cross which reached the Garry Buckley in space on the far side of the box. At first, it looked like the midfielder was struggling to get the ball out from under his feet but, totally unmarked, he had time to readjust and get his shot away. ‘Keeper Gary Rogers could only parry the effort and, under pressure from the inrushing Jimmy Keohane, Sean Hoare’s attempted clearance rebounded off Lilywhites skipper Brian Gartland and into the net under the noses of the euphoric Shed End.

It might have been an own goal but, in keeping with the way Cork’s intensity had clearly rattled Dundalk, it was the concerted pressure of the home side which ultimately reaped its reward.

Rogers next had to save brilliantly at his near post from a spectacular Buckley volley before Dooley, after twisting and turning outside the box, saw his low drive well saved by the busy Dundalk ‘keeper. With City now looking to turn the screw and the visitors increasingly jittery at the back, the best chance for the home side to double their advantage in what was a thoroughly dominant first half performance came in the 36th minute but, after springing the offside trap, Jimmy Keohane could only fire over the top after a delicious Dooley lob had put him in on goal.

At the other end, a wayward Patrick McEleney effort from distance just about summed up the balance of play as the Cork defence, ably protected by a vintage Conor McCormack performance at the base of the City midfield, remained impregnable and ‘keeper Mark McNulty almost entirely untroubled through to the break. With City, individually and as a collective, ferociously quick to close down space and coming out on top in almost all of the 50-50 challenges, the second half began by following the pattern of the first but, with still only one goal to show for their efforts, the longer the game went on with the scoreboard unchanged, the more the Turner’s Cross faithful craved the insurance of a second and feared the dangers of the sucker punch.

For a fleeting second, in the 69th minute, an audacious Stephen Dooley free-kick from an acute angle which just cleared the corner of crossbar and post, had those at the opposite end of the ground deceived into thinking that the ball had dipped under the bar. But it hadn’t, and still the outcome hung in the balance.

In the 74th minute, a weak McNulty punched clearance landed at the feet of Michael Duffy outside the box but, as the Shed End held its breath, the Dundalk man’s powerful shot sailed wide.

As the game entered its final stages and, almost inevitably, Cork dropped deeper to defend their lead, the need for the boys in green to show composure and discipline was never greater.

But, with just three minutes left on the clock and the City fans roaring their team home, Dundalk struck back, Benson getting on the end of a low Dylan Connolly ball in from the right to find the back of the net. A lot done by Cork on the night and, indeed, all through the season — but there’s still more to do.

CORK CITY:

McNulty, Keohane, Bennett, Delaney, Griffin, McCormack, Morrissey, Beattie, Buckley, Dooley, Sheppard

DUNDALK:

Rogers, Gannon, Gartland, Hoare, Massey (Grimes 29), Shields (O’Donnell 67), Benson, Duffy (McGrath 84), McEleney, Connolly, McMillan.

Referee:

Robert Rogers