Home»Sport»Soccer

Cork City hoping killer B’s will be fit to face Dundalk

Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Martin Claffey

Cork City boss John Caulfield is waiting on his ‘three Bs’ as the league leaders head to Oriel Park to face champions Dundalk on Friday night (7.30pm, live on RTÉ2).

City go into the game 15 points clear of their nearest rivals going into the mid-season break.

The Leesiders have some doubts over Alan Bennett, Garry Buckley, and Steven Beattie. Bennett and Buckley missed the 4-1 win over Shamrock Rovers last Friday while Beattie was an unused substitute.

“The three Bs — Benno, Buckley and Beattie — are all being assessed at the moment,” said Caulfield yesterday.

“The fact it is the last game before the break gives us an opportunity that maybe to include one or two but we’re just going to monitor it. In the second half of the season there’s a massive amount of games to come up.”

Striker Seanie Maguire — heavily linked with a move to English Championship side Preston — will be fit to face the league champions after showing no ill-effects from a tough challenge by Shamrock Rovers’ Dave McAllister which saw the Hoops man sent off.

“Seanie’s a tough boy,” said Caulfield. “He’ll be fine.

“Our focus has been really good. It’s a very, very difficult game, we need to be right but we’re looking forward to it.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, league of ireland

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

More in this Section

Five reasons why Wenger was right to stay

James McClean shows pride in Jersey

Terrace Talk: Arsenal - How to get dissenters back on side? Only Wenger knows

Sean St Ledger ready to jump over another hurdle


Breaking Stories

Tipperary All-Star Cathal Barrett dropped from Senior Hurling panel

Hoops bounce back from Cork defeat

Andy Murray speaks out against Margaret Court after first round win at French Open

Cork football supporters' frustrations replaced by apathy

Lifestyle

Why Corkonians are sharing their homes with tourists using Airbnb

Gallery: Cool edits for a hot summer

Limmy is prompting outrage with his Glaswegian glee

Skibbereen exhibition to highlight links between West Cork and Cornwall

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, May 27, 2017

    • 2
    • 5
    • 12
    • 34
    • 41
    • 47
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 