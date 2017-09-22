Home»Sport»Soccer

Cork chiefs hopeful Kieran Kingston will remain

Friday, September 22, 2017
By John Fogarty
GAA Correspondent

Kieran Kingston will make a call on his future as Cork manager this weekend as officials remain hopeful he will agree to stay on for another season.

Kingston met with the board last week and admitted to the Irish Examiner last week that he had not made his mind up about 2018.

The 54-year-old has been encouraged to stay after a season where he guided Cork to a Munster title and blooded young hurler of the year candidate Mark Coleman, fellow All-Star nominee Darragh Fitzgibbon, Luke Meade, and his own son Shane. All four started Cork’s four championship games.

Kingston was effusive in his praise for his former county teammate Pat Hartnett, who has stepped away this week because of work commitments, which are also a live issue for the manager. “It goes without saying that everybody is very sorry to see Pat go,” he stated.

“However, I can fully understand his decision; he has a very successful dental practice and that is very time-consuming. He did a fantastic job in his role for us and the players hugely admired and responded to his input.

“He provided a great bridge between the players who were minors when he was with them and who graduated up this season, lads like Shane Kingston, Darragh Fitzgibbon, and Mark Coleman.”

Last year, selector Pat Ryan took over the coaching duties from Frank Flannery. Similar to Kingston, Ryan has been involved in the Cork senior set-up going back to Jimmy Barry-Murphy’s second term in charge.

John Meyler came on board as a selector on top, complementing his role as U21 manager. Diarmuid O’Sullivan came on board with Kingston in October 2015.

Meanwhile, Jason Sherlock is in line to be named as the next Dublin minor manager. County senior selector Sherlock, who, along with Philly McMahon has a book coming out this autumn, is already believed to have his backroom team in place.

Waterford IT have named Paraic Fanning as senior hurling manager. He has formed an impressive backroom including former Waterford stars Ken McGrath and Tony Browne and Kilkenny duo PJ Ryan and Alan Roche. He is currently a coach for Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford.


