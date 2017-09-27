Cork board begins the process of replacing secretary Murphy

A proposal on the appointment of the next Cork County Board secretary will be circulated to clubs ahead of the next board meeting.

At last night’s first meeting in the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh, county chairman Ger Lane confirmed that clubs would receive a proposal regarding a replacement for Frank Murphy five days prior to the meeting on October 17.

Murphy has been the Cork secretary since 1972 and was given a contract extension in 2012 in order to facilitate his involvement in the organisation of the construction of the new stadium. That contract is set to expire before the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Cork may be forced to vote against its own wishes at this weekend’s special Congress in Croke Park.

With four proposals – from Central Council, Tipperary, Cork and Dublin – before them, delegates will choose between those on a proportional representation basis. The most popular will then be put against the status quo, with a 60% majority required to effect change.

There was plenty of discussion among delegates, with Frank Murphy acknowledging that Cork’s preference was for the current system to remain.

However, when asked from the floor what would happen if Cork’s motion – effectively a hurling ‘super 8’ – was deemed the most popular of the suggestions, Murphy admitted that the county would have to support its own proposal against the system which pertains at present.

Another motion up for discussion at the special Congress will be whether or not underage levels should be changed from the current even ages to odd, i.e. U13, U15, U17 and U21.

Cork’s underage committee, Rebel Óg, is strongly opposed to this alteration, fearing a large drop-off in the four years between U17 and U21.

Frank Murphy made the point that each county should be allowed to run its own juvenile competitions as it sees fit, and that if the age grading changes, Cork may introduce an U19 level.

Ger Lane also confirmed that the sourcing of a replacement for Kieran Kingston as county senior hurling manager will be taken care of by the board’s executive, as was the case with football job.

Cork’s Munster Council delegate Marc Sheehan reported that there had been an increase of approximately 100,000 in attendances at the province’s senior championship games in 2017, crowds up 31% in hurling and 52% in football.

A proposal from Waterford, that counties who reach All-Ireland senior finals be given byes in the Munster club championships, will be discussed at the next Council meeting on October 12.

Stephen Calnan (Nemo Rangers) was confirmed as the new Cork junior football manager, having been a selector under previous incumbent Paul McCarthy, while Páirc Uí Chaoimh will hold the county SHC semi-finals on October 8 before the football final on October 15 and hurling decider on October 22, the latter occasion acting as the stadium’s official opening.

Elsewhere, Michael Ryan was ratified for a third season as manager of the Tipperary senior hurlers last night with Liam Kearns returned as football boss.

During Ryan’s first year at the helm, Tipp finished as champions, before losing out by just a single point to eventual winners Galway in last month’s semi-final. He will be assisted once again by coach Declan Fanning, and selectors John Madden and Conor Stakelum.

Meanwhile, Liam Cahill is stepping up from the minor ranks to take control of the Premier County’s U21s, along with sidekick and highly-rated coach Michael Bevans. At U17 level, 2001 All-Ireland senior winning captain Tommy Dunne is the new man in charge, and he will work alongside Paul Collins (Drom & Inch), Tony Shelly (Killenaule) and Ger Ryan (Cappawhite).

On the football front, Kerry native Kearns has agreed to a further two years in charge of the senior team.

Kearns will call upon the expertise of backroom men Shane Stapleton and Paul Fitzgerald again, while 2011 All-Ireland minor winning manager David Power is taking charge of the U20 footballers next year.

A void was created when Declan Browne stepped down after managing Tipperary during the final year of the U21 series, and Power has stepped in.

Last season’s minor manager, Matt Doherty, will guide the fortunes of the U17 footballers.