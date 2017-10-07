Home»Sport»Soccer

Conor O’Rourke just misses out as trio advance on European Tour qualifying school

Saturday, October 07, 2017
Jay Bayford

Three Irish stars made it through to the second stage of the European Tour qualifying school after top-20 finishes at Frilford Heath, Oxfordshire.

Knock’s Colin Fairweather was the leading Irish qualifier at the start of yesterday’s final round and he secured his place in the next phase with a level-par 72 to finish tied for fifth on 284, four-under par.

Niall Kearney (Royal Dublin) joined Fairweather on 284 after repeating the 69 he carded on Thursday. Having opened the tournament with a 75, Kearney improved as the competition went on and boasted an eagle and four birdies, as well as three bogeys, in the fourth and final round.

Fairweather and Kearney finished five shots behind English winner Peter Tarver-Jones (279), as Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy also bagged a spot in the next phase on 285 after a fourth-round score of 71, one-under par.

The trio will join John-Ross Galbraith (Whitehead), David Carey (Castleknock) and Brendan McCarroll, who all qualified from earlier tournaments, in the second stage.

However, Conor O’Rourke will not accompany them as he suffered a surprise exit on 287. The Naas man started well and was tied for ninth heading into the final round where a one-over 73 left him on the wrong side of the line in 21st, with only the top 20 and ties progressing.

Chris Selfridge also failed to make it through, as he finished on 295, seven-over par.

Stuart Grehan, Brian McElhinney and Kevin Le Blanc all failed to make it beyond the third-round cut.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Q Schoolsportgolf

More in this Section

Tommy Fleetwood shoots course record as Paul Dunne remains in hunt

Celebrity swing: Why the stars flock to golf

Winless Rory McIlroy will always look back fondly on 2017

Practice pays off for Dunne


Breaking Stories

Clinton Morrison apologises after suggesting Ireland is part of Britain

Colm 'Gooch' Cooper responds to Joe Brolly criticisms on the Late Late Show

Issac Luke and Luke Keary put themselves forward for Ireland's 2017 World Cup squad

Lewis Hamilton takes pole in Japan

Lifestyle

Dublin Theatre Festival reviews

Album review: Liam Gallagher - As You Were

Michelle Darmody - Baking with Damsons

Al Porter set for a lorra lorra laughs in Blind Date revival

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 04, 2017

    • 15
    • 18
    • 24
    • 28
    • 33
    • 47
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »