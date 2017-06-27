Home»Sport»Soccer

Conor Lehane will be fit for Munster final clash

Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Jackie Cahill

Cork star Conor Lehane will be fit for next month’s Munster SHC final with Clare.

The Midleton clubman aggravated an existing ankle ligament problem during the semi-final win over Waterford nine days ago.

The original injury had threatened Lehane’s participation but he scored four points from play before being forced off late on.

Lehane, who has collected 0-14 in two championship outings to date, was on crutches last week and could not be scanned until the swelling in his ankle subsided.

But he underwent a scan on Friday and the results are positive, with manager Kieran Kingston confirming last night the 24-year-old has not sustained additional damage.

Bill Cooper suffered a hamstring strain in training last week but he too will be fit for the Semple showpiece.

Elsewhere, Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald is confident Conor McDonald and Shaun Murphy will take a full part in training this evening, as they aim to prove their fitness ahead of Sunday’s Leinster final with Galway.

Forward McDonald is nursing an ankle injury and sweeper Murphy has a leg problem. Damien Reck is out again with ankle ligament damage while Andrew Shore, who’s recently returned from a cruciate knee ligament injury, is set for a fresh spell on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder problem.

