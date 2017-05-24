Conor Counihan: Cork decline ‘partly down to poor club structures’

All-Ireland winning Cork football manager Conor Counihan believes the county’s decline is partly down to poor club structures.

Cork begin the Championship on Saturday against Waterford as 33/1 outsiders to go on and lift the Sam Maguire, a far cry from their ‘big three’ status when Counihan was in charge.

Derek Kavanagh, one of Cork’s midfielders back in 2010, claimed last year that the players and management have been ‘confronted by inferior standards’, citing ‘fundraising tactics, pitch negotiations and training facilities’ as constant headaches.

Counihan claimed the biggest problems are at club level and outlined the issues as he sees them.

“Our club structure is poor,” said Counihan.

“We have too many clubs playing at a higher level in terms of senior status who are clearly not up to it.

"We have divisional teams who shouldn’t be in a club championship now. We have college teams who, in my opinion, shouldn’t be in a club championship.

“Cork is about developing the Cork county championship and developing the best clubs in Cork. We’re not doing that. Are we putting in the time at club level? That’s debatable too.”

Cork GAA has invested heavily, financially and otherwise, in the Páirc Uí Chaoimh project.

The barb consistently thrown at officers is they have placed more of an emphasis on that than developing players and teams.

Even when the project is completed, as many have pointed out, Cork still won’t have a centre of excellence.

“I might go a bit against the grain on that one,” said Counihan.

“In my time in management, finding pitches wasn’t a massive issue. We have managed without a training centre and with better organisation and support from everyone, that could be done again.

"Yes, they’re a lovely thing to have but there is a cost factor in it and is it absolutely essential? I think there’d be other priorities that I’d see ahead of it.”

Counihan goes against the grain on another issue too, that league champions Kerry will be virtually untouchable in Munster. “I don’t think they look untouchable,” he said.

“They won the league, yes, but some of those performances weren’t much above anyone else. Their U21s losing, that’s a bit of a setback to them as well.

"They’re definitely going to be there in terms of contenders but I wouldn’t see them as that far ahead.”

Counihan believes this year’s Munster championship has the potential to be one of the most entertaining in years given the relative successes of Clare and Tipperary in last year’s All-Ireland series.

“Kerry are still favourites but there needs to be an awful lot of credit given to Tipperary and Clare,” said Counihan.

“Clare, in particular, have done exceptionally well and you have to give them credit because they’re coming from a very small base.”