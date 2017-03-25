Connacht looking for first victory in Scotstoun

Connacht coach Pat Lam has thrown down the gauntlet to his side ahead of today’s crucial Guinness PRO12 clash away to Glasgow Warriors.

The champions had a poor start to their season, suffering a 41-5 defeat to Glasgow in the opening round at the Sportsground. That has left them playing catch up in their bid to secure Champions Cup rugby again next term – they need to finish in the top six to qualify automatically for the tournament. Warriors currently sit in sixth on 46 points - 7 clear of Lam’s men.

“We won’t know where we are going to end up until coming into the last week. All we can control is just getting as many points as we can,” said Lam. “There were 20 points available in the last four games last season and we got 18. There’s 20 available again in this block and it’s up to us to go and get as many as we can. Have we left it too late? It depends - we have got to win six out of six games.”

Lam has made nine changes after Connacht’s33-3 bonus point victory over Zebre in Galway on March 3. Scrum-half Kieran Marmion returns after his exploits against England, while Craig Ronaldson, Denis Buckley, Jake Heenan and captain John Muldoon also return to Lam’s strongest possible side. “It’s exciting to go over there and create a bit of history. We have never won in Scotstoun,” said Lam. “They are sixth and we are seventh. Both teams want to get higher, so it’s a great game.”

CONNACHT:

T O’Halloran; N Adeolokun, B Aki, C Ronaldson, S Ili; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, T McCartney, F Bealham; Q Roux, A Browne; S O’Brien, J Heenan, J Muldoon.

Replacements:

D Heffernan, R Loughney, D Robertson-McCoy, J Cannon, N Dawai, J Cooney, T Farrell, J Rowland.