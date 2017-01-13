Connacht keeping it simple in bid to fix lineout flaws

Connacht forwards coach Jimmy Duffy says his team have gone back to basics as they look to cure a faltering lineout.

The lineout was one of the main platforms last season for Connacht in their historic PRO12 title win, but the loss of Aly Muldowney to Grenoble has left a big hole to fill.

The reigning champions have struggled in the league this season and are eighth after 12 games, as they look to cope without Ireland international lock Ultan Dillane again in tomorrow’s crunch Champions Cup tie against Zebre. Connacht could also be missing fellow Irish second row Quinn Roux, but Duffy says Connacht have been more impressive in training.

Also, with their European fate in their own hands, Connacht will seek a bonus point win over the Italians at the Sportsground ahead of the daunting task of playing Toulouse in France next weekend.

“It’s the same between the backs and the forwards, you would love everybody to be fit and available, but the nature of it is guys pick up knocks and niggles and we manage that over the course of the week,” said Duffy. “A player of Quinn’s ability, you would like to have him fit and available, but if that’s not the case we have plenty of able-bodied guys who can step in and do a good job, also.

“Ultan is a quality player and adds a lot to our squad, so it’s great he doesn’t need the extended period on the sideline that we once thought.”

It is a big boost for Connacht and Ireland that Dillane could be fit and available in less than a month, but Connacht lost five of their 15 lineouts in their 29-7 defeat at Ospreys last weekend. Their scrum continues to work wonders, but Duffy feels players need to focus on the basics and the lineout will be back on track.

“It’s a culmination of system errors and role errors. The biggest one at the weekend was just execution. We had one or two in a row and it just gives the lads a bit of doubt, but we regrouped at half-time and set out the stall for the second half. I was happy with the way it progressed in the second half.

“We have worked hard, we had a really good training session on Tuesday and the guys are confident and looking forward to producing a performance at the weekend.

“The focus for us this week is to secure possession, number one, and then maintain possession, number two.

“Pretty simple in terms of what we need to achieve and areas we need to focus on, but they are two big focuses for us this week.”