Connacht bolstered by new arrivals

Connacht have been boosted by the signing of three Irish players a week after the IRFU blocked the arrival of Pat Lam’s son Mitch, due to his non-Irish qualifications.

It’s two weeks since former Munster prop, John Andress, joined Connacht having previously retired from the game, and yesterday his former teammate Peter McCabe joined him at the Sportsground on a loan deal, while Steve Crosbie also made the move west following his short stint with Rassie Eramsus’s side.

Connacht coach Jimmy Duffy said McCabe’s move was “beneficial to both sides” as the Cork man seeks more game time, and the forwards coach says there is a great working relationship between the IRFU and the province after they also secured the arrival of Tom Farrell from Bedford Blues.

“The management team upstairs, the coaches and the IRFU work very closely on a daily basis. It is ongoing, it always evolved,” said Duffy.

READ NEXT CJ Stander hungry for ‘dessert’ in Champions Cup

“We see it with Peter (McCabe)’s one, it is something that is beneficial to both parties. The relationship is really strong with David (Nucifora) and Willie upstairs and that’s something we want to keep building on.

“A lot of these players, we have put a lot of work in behind the scenes, in terms of players in each position. They are ranked accordingly of players we fancy and we’d like. When an opportunity comes up, then great, fantastic. These are players we are really, really happy to get our hands on.”

Meanwhile, Duffy has ruled himself our of the running to replace Lam as the province’s head coach.

Lam announced in early December that he would be leaving the province at the end of the season to join English club Bristol, but the man in charge of the Connacht forwards insists the job is not for him.

There has been much change at the Sportsground since they were crowned champions last May, with backs coach Andrew Bell and skills coach Dave Ellis already having left their roles, but Duffy says he’s eager to concentrate on his job of improving the Connacht forwards.

“As of three weeks ago, whenever it (Lam’s departure) was announced, I was the forwards coach. It is not something that I’d consider, to be honest. I’m just concentrating on my job at the minute and trying to do that as best I can,” said Duffy.

“Fellas were buzzing this morning and have been all week. When these announcements happen it might catch you for a split second but in professional sport you have got to move on and move on fast. After a couple of hours the boys were like ‘yeah let’s get on with the next job’.

“They are concentrated on playing and performing on the weekend. Everyone is doing that in their own various departments, and it hasn’t lingered necessarily.”

As well as the three new faces, there was further good news with Craig Ronaldson confirmed fit to return following a thigh injury, just in time to replace the injured Jack Carty for this weekend’s Champions Cup clash with Zebre.

Carty suffered a low grade medial ligament injury in defeat to Ospreys last weekend and will definitely miss this weekend’s game, although the out-half could yet be fit to take on Toulouse the following week.

In a boost for Irish Six Nations hopes, Ultan Dillane does not require surgery on his ankle injury and is expected back inside the next four weeks — Ireland play Scotland in three-and-a-half weeks time.

Skipper John Muldoon also returns after his hamstring troubles, while Dominic Robertson McCoy and Josh Rowland also returned to training for the first time this week. Peter Robb (concussion) and Jake Heenan (knee) were absentees though.

“Players are going to fall back in and come off the injury list, we have new players arriving but recruitment and retention is always ongoing,” said Duffy.

“We are really happy with the group we have. Obviously we’d like to have more players available and they are coming back on stream now which is great, and guys are coming off injury and rehab.

“It’s just the nature of it, I don’t think it upsets us too much, the boys are really good at helping the new faces transition into the group and learn what they need to and the returning guys are keen to add to the competition and get back in the squad.”